Xiaomi just dropped the news that the Redmi 15 5G is set to hit India on August 19. Before the big reveal, the brand spilled the beans on the phone’s most exciting specs, how it’ll look, and cool features. You’ll be able to grab it in three cool colours: Frosted White, Sandy Purple, and Midnight Black.

Display and Design This phone should come with a giant 6.9-inch Full HD+ screen that refreshes at a speedy 144Hz. To keep our eyes comfy, it’ll likely get the TUV Rheinland seals for Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly vibes—perfect for late-night scrolling.

Performance and Hardware Under the hood, the Redmi 15 5G is expected to run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and offer up to 16GB of RAM that can be virtually boosted. That means jumping between apps should feel butter-smooth.

Camera Setup On the back, we’ll probably see a dual-camera combo with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP helper. For selfies, the front lens should be 8MP and boosted with AI features like background swaps, cool skies, and retro-film filters. That should seriously level up your photo game!

Battery and Charging Check out the big kicker here— this phone packs a monster 7,000mAh battery and charges like a champ. You can top it up fast with 33W wired charging and even push 18W back out with reverse charging. Xiaomi says you can jam on Spotify for a whopping 55.6 hours, binge YouTube for 23.5 hours, and scroll Instagram Reels for 17.5 hours on a single charge. Oh, and it’ll shrug off dust and light water splashes with an IP64 rating while pumping out Dolby-certified sound, too.

Software and Features The Redmi 15 5G will run on HyperOS based on Android 15. Xiaomi has promised two years of OS updates and four years of security updates. Additional features may include Gemini integration and tools like Circle to Search.