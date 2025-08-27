- By ANI
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 11:35 PM (IST)
- Source:ANI
Hyderabad: Two flights bound for Shivamogga in Karnataka were diverted to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions at Shivamogga Airport (RQY), airport officials said.
According to airport officials, a Star Air flight, S5 211, operating on the Goa Manohar International Airport (GOX)-Shivamogga (RQY) sector, was diverted to Hyderabad and landed safely at RGIA.
Similarly, a SpiceJet flight, SG 2710, en route from Chennai (MAA) to Shivamogga (RQY), was also diverted to Hyderabad and subsequently cancelled due to persistent bad weather.
The return flight, SG 2711, from Shivamogga to Hyderabad, was also cancelled.
