30+ Common Pageant Terms: Pageants are exciting events full of sparkle, poise and competition. Recently, the Miss Universe India 2025 pageant that captivated the nation, Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan, was crowned the winner on August 18 in Jaipur. She will now go on to represent India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand.
Whether you're a future contestant or just curious about the pageant world, it's helpful to know the terms people use behind the scenes and on stage. These words describe everything from the big moment when a crown is placed to stages of the competition, like evening gown walks or Q&A rounds. Understanding key pageant terms can make watching or preparing for such shows more fun and meaningful.
Who is Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025?
Manika Vishwakarma, originally from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan and currently studying Political Science and Economics in Delhi, was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on August 18 in Jaipur. She is a trained classical dancer, painter and founder of the neurodiversity advocacy group Neuronova. Manika will now represent India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand.
Below is a clear list of 35 common pageant terms you'll hear during pageants in 2025—helpful for participants, coaches, and fans alike. Each term is explained in simple language so you can follow the glamour, from backstage prep to the final crowning ceremony!
|No.
|Term
|Meaning
|1.
|Crowning Moment
|The final moment when the winner is crowned.
|2.
|First Runner-Up
|The contestant who comes second.
|3.
|Second Runner-Up
|The contestant who comes third.
|4.
|Titleholder
|The winner of a pageant title.
|5.
|Evening Gown Round
|A segment where contestants wear formal gowns.
|6.
|Swimsuit Round
|A segment that highlights confidence, health, and fitness.
|7.
|Talent Round
|Contestants show their unique skills like singing, dance, or art.
|8.
|Question & Answer (Q&A) Round
|Judges ask questions to test confidence and intelligence.
|9.
|Walk
|The way a contestant presents herself on stage.
|10.
|Ramp Walk
|A special walk on the stage or runway.
|11.
|Poise
|How graceful and confident a contestant looks.
|12.
|Stage Presence
|The overall impact a contestant creates while on stage.
|13.
|Judging Criteria
|The points judges use to score contestants.
|14.
|Panel of Judges
|A group of people who decide the winners.
|15.
|Preliminary Round
|Early round before the finals.
|16.
|Finals
|The main and last stage of the pageant.
|17.
|Sash
|A ribbon with the title written on it.
|18.
|Tiara
|A crown-like accessory for the winner.
|19.
|Choreography
|Planned stage movements and walks.
|20.
|Introduction Round
|When contestants introduce themselves to the audience.
|21.
|Platform Statement
|A contestant’s social cause or belief she supports.
|22.
|Personality Interview
|Round where contestants are judged on communication and personality.
|23.
|Overall Impression
|The total impact a contestant leaves on judges.
|24.
|On-stage Question
|A question, asked during the final round in front of the audience.
|25.
|Self-Presentation
|How well a contestant dresses, speaks, and carries herself.
|26.
|Cultural Round
|Contestants present traditional outfits or performances.
|27.
|Pageant Coach
|A mentor who trains contestants.
|28.
|Contestant Number
|A number is given to each participant.
|29.
|Backstage
|Area behind the stage where contestants prepare.
|30.
|Crowning Ceremony
|The event of announcing and awarding winners.
|31.
|Stage Lights
|Lighting is used to highlight contestants.
|32.
|Runway Etiquette
|The correct way to walk and behave on stage.
|33.
|Wardrobe Malfunction
|Unexpected clothing issue during performance.
|34.
|Score Sheet
|Where judges write marks for contestants.
|35
|Pageant Queen
|The winner holding the crown and title.
Beauty pageants are more than just glamorous events — they are platforms of confidence, grace and intelligence. By understanding the common pageant terms mentioned above, both participants and fans can connect better with the world of pageantry. These terms help in appreciating the efforts, preparation, and spirit of contestants who compete to represent their country with pride.