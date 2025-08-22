Countries With Most Public Holidays: Certain countries give a generous amount of holidays to their citizens, marked by special occasions or festivals, in regard to their history, traditions or cultural significances. However, it is also important to note that these national holidays are widely different to each other, due to local customs. These holidays are a reflection of the country’s social life, diversity, and values of the nation. Now, let’s take a look at the countries with the highest number of public holidays in the world, according to the report by the World Population Review report.

List Of Top 10 Countries With Most Public Holidays: Countries Number Of Public Holidays Additional Holiday Details India 42 Nepal 35 Iran 26 Myanmar 26 Sri Lanka 25 Malaysia 24 Varies from 18-24 depending on the state. Fiji 23 Bangladesh 22 Liechtenstein 22 Cambodia 21 Source: World Population Review Which Country Gives The Most Public Holidays? 1. India – 42 Public Holidays India gives the most amount of public holidays to its citizens, which is a total of 42 holidays. The nation is known for its diversity and secularism, which led to many festival holidays and national celebrations. Like the Hindu festivals of Diwali and Holi, the Islamic festivals like Eid, the Christian festivals like Christmas, and national celebrations like Independence Day. Here, regional holidays also vary from each state and contribute to the total number of public holidays.

2. Nepal – 35 Public Holidays Nepal provide the second-most holidays to its citizens, which is 35 holidays. Nepal is the world's sole Hindu-dominated country with a large Buddhist population. Nepali people celebrate festivals like Dashain, Tihar, Buddha Jayanti, and a number of distinct national days. All thanks to deep-rooted cultural significances and religious equilibrium of the society here that make its festive calendar lengthy and vibrant.

3. Iran – 26 Public Holidays Iran has a total of 26 official public holidays, the majority of which revolve around Islamic traditions and festivities and the history of the nation. People here celebrate all festivals with great enthusiasm. 4. Myanmar – 26 Public Holidays Just like Iran, Myanmar also have 26 public holidays, which comprise Buddhist holidays, historical days, and cultural events. Water Festival and Burmese New Year are some of the most celebratory occasions here. Most people here are followers of Buddhism and celebrate most major holidays centred around full moon days and religious festivals.

5. Sri Lanka – 25 Public Holidays Sri Lanka has 25 public holidays, one of Asia's largest numbers of holidays. Every full moon or also known as Poya Day, marks a holiday, symbolising the importance of Buddhism. In addition to this, Sri Lanka observes Hindu and Muslim celebrations, as well as Independence Day, marking the multicultural aspect of the country.

6. Malaysia – 24 Public Holidays Malaysia boasts a maximum of 24 holidays, although it differs from state to state (18–24). Its public holidays are all about the diversity of the country, like Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, Deepavali, and Christmas are all celebrated enthusiastically across the country. State holidays are Thaipusam in Selangor or the Sultan's birthday, which contribute to local vibes, making Malaysia's holiday system highly versatile.

7. Fiji – 23 Public Holidays Fiji provides its people with 23 holidays, symbolising its multicultural society. Traditional Christian holidays are celebrated along with Hindu festivals like Diwali and Muslim festivals like Eid. National holidays like Fiji Day also highlight the nation's unity in diversity and the coexistence of cultures.

8. Bangladesh – 22 Public Holidays Bangladesh has 22 public holidays, the majority of which follow Islamic conventions like Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. Additional key dates are Independence Day and Victory Day, which commemorate the country's political past. As in much of South Asia, the holiday schedule reflects the country's religious and cultural focus.

9. Liechtenstein – 22 Public Holidays The small European principality of Liechtenstein also has 22 holidays. Many are derived from Christian traditions like Easter, Christmas, and the Assumption of Mary. While it is small, Liechtenstein has a generous number of rest days compared to its European counterparts.

10. Cambodia – 21 Public Holidays Finally, Cambodia concludes the list with 21 national holidays. Buddhism has a great impact on the country, and Cambodia celebrates important days like the Khmer New Year, Pchum Ben (Ancestor's Day), and the King's Birthday.