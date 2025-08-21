10 Greatest Poets In Indian History: Poetry has always been a significant part of India’s cultural and literary heritage. Since ancient times, Indian poets have been using words to share their wisdom, tell stories and express emotions. Love, nature, devotion, freedom and the beauty of life are all topics covered in their poetry. On Poet's Day, which is celebrated on 21st August every year, people honour and celebrate these remarkable poets who have profoundly impacted our hearts and thoughts.

From Kalidas to Mirbai, Kabir, Tulsidas and many, India has given birth to some of the greatest poets in the world whose writings are still read, sung and admired today. Generations have been inspired by their works, whether it is Rabindranath Tagore's Nobel Prize-winning writings, Mirza Ghalib's poignant ghazals, or Kabir's devotional verses. In addition to enhancing Indian literature, these poets helped people become more familiar with their customs and culture.

In this article, let’s take a look at the 10 greatest poets in Indian history who mesmerised the world with their words and left behind a treasure of unforgettable poetry. 1. Kalidas Kalidas painting (Image: Instagram/@mayanksketcharts) Kalidas, often referred to as the "Shakespeare of India", was a classical Sanskrit playwright and poet who is believed to have lived between the 4th–5th centuries CE. His exact birth details are unknown; he is regarded as one of the greatest poets of ancient India. Meghaduta (The Cloud Messenger) and Abhijnanashakuntalam (The Recognition of Shakuntala) are two of his well-known poems. Although his death is still unknown.

2. Rabindranath Tagore Greatest poets in Indian history (Image: ANI) Rabindranath Tagore, a famous poet, writer and philosopher who won the Nobel Prize, was born in Calcutta on May 7, 1861. He wrote India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and is most known for Gitanjali. A treasure of poetry, songs and tales that praised life, the natural world, and people were left behind by Tagore when he passed away on August 7, 1941.

3. Kabirdas Greatest poets in Indian history (Image: Freepik) Kabirdas was a mystic poet and saint whose verses bridged the traditions of Islam and Hinduism. He was born in Varanasi in 1440. His famous poems are the Kabir Doha, which preached devotion, love and simplicity. His poetry remains timeless because of its universal message and profound spiritual content, even after he died in 1518.

ALSO READ: 40+ Best Quotes By William Shakespeare On Love 4. Mirabai Greatest poets in Indian history (Image: Freepik) Mirabai was a Rajput princess and saint-poet who was devoted to Lord Krishna. She was born in Kudki, Rajasthan, in 1498. She expressed her love for Krishna in devotional poems such as Payo Ji Maine Raam Ratan Dhan Payo, Aisi Lagi Lagan, Pag Ghunghroo Baandh Meera Naachi Re and more. Millions of people are still motivated by her bhajans, which are thought to have been written around 1546.

5. Tulsidas Greatest poets in Indian history (Image: Freepik) Tulsidas was a famous poet and saint (devotee of Lord Rama). He was born in Rajapur, Uttar Pradesh, in 1532. He is most known for his Awadhi rewriting of the Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas. His devotional hymn, Hanuman Chalisa, is another well-known composition. He left a lasting impression on Indian devotional literature before passing away in Varanasi in 1623.

6. Sarojini Naidu Greatest poets in Indian history (Image: Getty Images) Sarojini Naidu, known as the "Nightingale of India," was an English poet and freedom fighter. She was born in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879. The Golden Threshold and The Bird of Time are two of her most famous poetry collections. Sarojini Naidu was a key figure in the Indian independence movement and passed away on March 2, 1949.

7. Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib Greatest poets in Indian history (Image: Shutterstock) Mirza Ghalib, a renowned Urdu and Persian poet, was born in Agra on December 27, 1797. His ghazals, such as Hazaron Khwahishen Aisi, are prized for their philosophical content and emotional profundity. Ghalib left a long-lasting impression on Urdu poetry before passing away in Delhi on February 15, 1869.

8. Amir Khusrow Greatest poets in Indian history (Image: Youtube) Born in Patiali, Uttar Pradesh, in 1253, Amir Khusrow was a Sufi scholar, poet and musician. He was known as the "Parrot of India" and wrote in Persian and Hindavi. Among his well-known compositions are the Tughlaq Nama and Sufi songs. He died in Delhi in 1325 and is credited with founding Indian classical poetry and music.

ALSO READ: 20 Most Romantic Quotes From Great English Poets That Define True Love 9. Mir Taqi Mir Greatest poets in Indian history (Image: Instagram/@brownverses) Mir Taqi Mir, known as the founder of Urdu poetry, was born in Agra in 1723. The elegance and emotion of his ghazals, such as Patta Patta Boota Boot, are well-known. His poetry is still regarded as an important work of Urdu literature and he died in Lucknow in 1810.