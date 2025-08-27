- By Aditi Priya Singh
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
30+ Important Stock Market Terms: The stock market may look complicated at first, especially with so many technical words and phrases. But once you understand the basic terms, investing becomes much simpler and less confusing. Every investor, whether a beginner or experienced, needs to know the common language of the market to make smart decisions. These terms not only explain how the stock market works but also help you read financial news, analyse company reports, and understand trends more clearly.
For example, terms like bull market and bear market describe the direction of stock prices, while IPO (Initial Public Offering) explains how a company sells its shares for the first time. Similarly, knowing what dividends, market capitalisation, and portfolio diversification mean can help you invest wisely. Without this knowledge, investors might feel lost or make mistakes while trading.
30+ Important Stock Market Terms Everyone Should Know
In this guide, we have listed 30+ important stock market terms that everyone should know in 2025. By learning these simple yet powerful words, you can boost your financial knowledge, reduce risks, and step into the world of investing with confidence.
|S.N.
|Term
|Simple Meaning
|1.
|Share / Stock
|A unit of ownership in a company.
|2.
|Investor
|A person who invests money in stocks to earn a profit.
|3.
|Broker
|A middleman who helps buy or sell shares.
|4.
|Stock Exchange
|Marketplace where shares are traded (like NSE, BSE).
|5.
|Bull Market
|When stock prices keep rising for a long time.
|6.
|Bear Market
|When stock prices keep falling for a long time.
|7.
|IPO (Initial Public Offering)
|When a company sells its shares to the public for the first time.
|8.
|Dividend
|Profit is shared by a company with its shareholders.
|9.
|Market Capitalisation (Cap)
|Total value of a company = share price × number of shares.
|10.
|Portfolio
|A collection of different investments owned by an investor.
|11.
|Demat Account
|An online account to hold shares digitally.
|12.
|Trading Account
|An account used to buy and sell stocks.
|13.
|Sensex
|Index of top 30 companies listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).
|14.
|Nifty 50
|Index of the top 50 companies listed on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).
|15.
|Equity
|Ownership in a company (same as stocks).
|16.
|Intraday Trading
|Buying and selling shares on the same day.
|17.
|Long-Term Investment
|Holding shares for years to earn big returns.
|18.
|Short-Term Trading
|Buying and selling shares in a few days/weeks.
|19.
|Blue-Chip Stocks
|Shares of large, strong, and reliable companies.
|20.
|Penny Stocks
|Very cheap stocks of small companies, high risk.
|21.
|Liquidity
|How quickly you can buy or sell a stock without affecting its price.
|22.
|Limit Order
|An order to buy/sell stock at a fixed price.
|23.
|Market Order
|An order to buy/sell stock instantly at the current price.
|24.
|Stop-Loss Order
|An order set to sell a stock automatically if the price falls below a level.
|25.
|Volatility
|How fast and often do stock prices move up and down?
|26.
|SEBI
|Securities and Exchange Board of India, the regulator of the Indian stock market.
|27.
|Mutual Fund
|A pool of money collected from investors to buy stocks and bonds.
|28.
|ETF (Exchange Traded Fund)
|An investment fund traded on the stock exchange like shares.
|29.
|Margin Trading
|Borrowing money from a broker to buy shares.
|30.
|Leverage
|Using borrowed money to increase investment size.
|31.
|Overvalued Stock
|A stock is trading at a higher price than its actual worth.
|32.
|Undervalued Stock
|A stock trading at a lower price than its actual worth.
|33.
|Return on Investment (ROI)
|Profit earned compared to money invested.
|34.
|Risk Management
|Strategy to reduce possible losses in investment.
|35.
|Diversification
|Spreading investments across different stocks to reduce risk.
Understanding the stock market is not just for experts — even beginners can learn it step by step. By knowing these 30+ important stock market terms, you can read financial news easily, make better investment choices, and avoid common mistakes.
Key Takeaways:
Learn the basics – Terms like shares, IPO, bull & bear market are must-know.
Understand risks – Concepts like volatility, stop-loss, and diversification help in smart investing.
Stay updated – Knowing Sensex, Nifty, and market capitalisation keeps you aware of market trends.
Use the right tools – A Demat account, trading account, and SEBI guidelines make investing safe.
In short, these terms are the foundation of stock market knowledge. Once you are familiar with them, you can confidently step into the world of trading and investing.