Bollywood Actresses And Their Real Names: The Bollywood film industry is famous for its glitz, glamour, talent, and makeovers. Many popular stars in the entertainment industry have gone through name changes or name alterations before stepping into or during their careers. Name change can be due to numerous reasons, from astrological guidance, simplicity of pronunciation, or to create a unique image. Surprisingly, numerous Bollywood actresses have undergone name changes to new stage names that have a better response from the audience and the industry. These name changes are all about representing themselves in a better way, to give a new start and serve as an important aspect of projecting their public images.
Here is a list of well-known Bollywood actresses who changed their names. from legendary icons like Rekha and Sridevi to modern cinema actresses like Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and Radhika Madan. The list of famous Bollywood actresses and their real names plays a key role in their careers and fan following. Some of these names were quietly changed with subtle changes, like changing spellings for numerology, while others happened before stepping into Bollywood, to stand out strongly in this very competitive profession.
List Of 15+ Most Popular Bollywood Actresses And Their Real Names:
|Actress
|Original Name
|Famous Movies
|Shilpa Shetty
|Ashwini Shetty
|Dhadkan, Phir Milenge, Life in a...
|Katrina Kaif
|Katrina Turquotte
|Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai
|Kiara Advani
|Alia Advani
|Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah
|Sunny Leone
|Karenjit Kaur Vohra
|Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela
|Rekha
|Bhanurekha Ganesan
|Umrao Jaan, Khoon Bhari Maang, Silsila
|Anushka Shetty
|Sweety Shetty
|Baahubali, Arundhati, Size Zero
|Tabu
|Tabassum Fatima Hashmi
|Haider, Chandni Bar, Andhadhun
|Rani Mukerji
|Rani Mukherjee
|Black, Hum Tum, Mardaani
|Karisma Kapoor
|Karishma Kapoor
|Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, Fiza
|Mahima Chaudhry
|Ritu Chaudhry
|Pardes, Dil Chahta Hai, Tarkieb
|Mallika Sherawat
|Reema Lamba
|Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome
|Sridevi
|Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan
|Mr. India, Chandni, English Vinglish
|Mandakini
|Yasmeen Joseph
|Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Dance Dance
|Naushrratt Bharuccha
|Naushrat Bharucha
|Mickey Virus, Dream Girl, Atrangi Re
|Triptii Dimri
|Tripti Dimri
|Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Qala
|Radhikka Madan
|Radhika Madan
|Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Pataakha, Kahaani 2
|Nayanthara
|Diana Mariam Kurian
|Jawan
All in all, the art of name changes in Bollywood is more than a surface-level modification. It is a calculated and symbolic move that many actresses make to create their brand and persona in the industry. These changes have drastically helped them in their success and long-lasting career in the entertainment world. All this reminds us of the story behind every name of ambition, of adjustment, and artistry. The actresses named in this article are prime examples of the strength of reinvention in Bollywood, leaving their mark on the world of cinema both through their talent and their own-selected names.