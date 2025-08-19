Bollywood Actresses And Their Real Names: The Bollywood film industry is famous for its glitz, glamour, talent, and makeovers. Many popular stars in the entertainment industry have gone through name changes or name alterations before stepping into or during their careers. Name change can be due to numerous reasons, from astrological guidance, simplicity of pronunciation, or to create a unique image. Surprisingly, numerous Bollywood actresses have undergone name changes to new stage names that have a better response from the audience and the industry. These name changes are all about representing themselves in a better way, to give a new start and serve as an important aspect of projecting their public images.

Here is a list of well-known Bollywood actresses who changed their names. from legendary icons like Rekha and Sridevi to modern cinema actresses like Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and Radhika Madan. The list of famous Bollywood actresses and their real names plays a key role in their careers and fan following. Some of these names were quietly changed with subtle changes, like changing spellings for numerology, while others happened before stepping into Bollywood, to stand out strongly in this very competitive profession.