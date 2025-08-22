- By Ridam Sharma
Suicide Helpline Numbers: Mental well-being is as important as your physical health. Rising mental health problems across the nation of billions has become a concerning issue in India. Millions of Indians quietly suffer with stress, anxiety, depression, and other issues. Especially in a fast-paced world, when people rarely check up on each other, the severity of mental health issues rises. Therefore, to make you feel heard and to let you know that You Matter, several government departments and NGOs have launched helplines to offer immediate emotional care and intervention during times of crisis.
These state-wise suicide prevention helpline numbers and mental health helpline numbers serve as a lifeline for people in need. These helplines provide confidential and accessible support for people in need through phone calls, texts and in-person. At times, the list of state-wise mental health and suicide prevention helpline numbers comes in handy. It is also important to keep reminding yourself that asking for help is an epitome of strength and not weakness. Here is a list of state-wise mental health and suicide prevention helpline numbers in India, according to the data National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh.
State-Wise Mental Health And Suicide Prevention Helpline Numbers In India
Jammu And Kashmir
1. Healing Minds Foundation Helpline:1800 180 7020
TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 Sun-Thurs (10 am-5 pm)
2. The Sara Helpline: +91-9697-606060 Daily (10 am-5 pm)Chatbot: 9797600601
Ladakh
TeleMANAS Helpline: TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416
Himachal Pradesh
TeleMANAS Helpline: 1-8008914416/ 14416 104 (24X7)
Uttarakhand
TeleMANAS Helpline: TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 104 (8am- 8pm )
Chandigarh
1. Asha Helpline Helpline:+91 172 2735436, +91 172 2735446 Mon-Sat (8 am-7 pm)
2. Suicide Helpline: 01722660078, 01722661078
Punjab
Medical Consultation – Health Helpline: 104 TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24X7)
Rajasthan
Medical Advice and Helpline Helpline: 104 TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24X7)
Hope Helpline for Students Helpline: 0744-2333666 0744-2414141 (24X7)
Delhi
1. Sumaitri Helpline:011 23389090, 01146018404, 9315767849, TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 Mon-Fri (2 pm10 pm) Sat-Sun (10 am-10 pm)
2. Sanjeevani Helpline: 011-26862222, 011-26864488, 011-40769002 Mon-Sat (10 am5.30 pm)
3. Snehi Helpline:011 65978181 Daily (2 pm-6 pm)
4. Fortis Stress Helpline:+918376804102 (24x7)
5. Sanjeevani Helpline: 011 24311918, 011 24318883 Mon-Fri 10 amm-5.30 pm)
6. Fortis Stress Helpline: +918376804102 (24x7)
Haryana
TeleMANAS Helpline: TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416
Uttar Pradesh
TeleMANAS Helpline:1-8008914416/ 14416
Jharkhand
1. Chikitsa Salah Helpline: 104, TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7)
2. Jeevan Suicide Prevention Helpline: 0657 6453841, 0657 6555555, 9297777499/ 9297777500,9955435500 Daily (10 am-6 pm)
3. Telemanas 1-8008914416, 104 (24x7)
Madhaya Pradesh
1. Spandan Helpline: +91 9630899002, +91 7389366696 (24x7)
2. Sanjivani Helpline: 1253, 0761-2626622, TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416
3. Jeevan Aadhar Helpline: 1800-233-1250 Daily 9 am5 pm)
Maharashtra
1. The Samaritans Mumbai Helpline: +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530 Daily (3 pm-9 pm)
2. Vandrevala Foundation Helpline: 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7)
3. BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212, TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7)
4. Tata Institute of Social Sciences icall Helpline: 022 25521111 Mon-Sat (8 am10 pm)
5. Hitguj Helpline: 022-24131212
6. Nagpur Suicide Prevention Helpline: 8888817666
7. The Samaritans Mumbai Helpline: +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530 Daily (3 pm-9 pm) 022-64643267, 022-65653247
8. Maitra Helpline Helpline: 022 25385447 Mon-Sat(9am-9pm), Sun (9am-1pm)
9. Aasra Helpline: +91 9820466726 (24X7)
10. Connecting Trust Helpline: 1800-843-4353, +91-9922001122, 9922004305 Daily (12pm-8pm)
11. I Call Psychosocial helpline (TISS) Helpline: 022-25521111 (10 am- 8 pm)
Odisha
Health Helpline Helpline: 104, TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7)
Andaman Nicobar
TeleMANAS Helpline: 1-8008914416/ 14416
Pondicherry
Maitreyi Helpline: 0413 2339999, TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 Daily (2 pm-8 pm)
Andhra Pradesh
1. Life Helpline: 78930-78930:100
2. GGH-Kakinada Helpline: 98499-03870, TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416
3. Roshni Secundrabad Helpline: 040 7904646
Karnataka
1. Parivarthan Counselling Helpline: +91 7676 602 602, TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 Mon-Fri (4 pm-10 pm)
2. SAHAI Helpline: 1080 25497777, +91-9886444075 Mon-Sat (10 am-8 pm)
3. Mitram Foundation Helpline: 08025722573, 9019708133 (10.00 am to 4.00 pm, Every day)
4. Sa-Mudra Yuva Helpline Helpline: +91 9880396331 (24X7)
5. Arogya Sahayavani Helpline: 104 (24X7)
6. Suicide Lifeline Mangalore Helpline: 08242983444, 7338201234 (24x7)
7. NIMHANS centre for well-being Helpline: 08026685948, 9480829670
8. Vanitha Sahaayavani Helpline: 1091
9. Arpita Foundation Helpline: +918023655557/ 91+8023656667/ 8792677346 080 23655557/ 080 236566679 amm- 9 pm. All days.
Tamil Nadu
1. Sneha India foundation Helpline: 044-24640050/ 044-24640060 Mon-Sun (8 am-10 pm) TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7)
2. Medical Helpline: 104 (24x7)
3. Jeevan Suicide Prevention Hotline: 044 2656 4444 (24X7)
4. One Life Foundation Helpline: 7893078930 Sumaitri Helpline: 01146018404/ 919315767849
Telangana
1. Roshni Trust Helpline: 040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001, 8142020033/44 TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 Mon-Sat (11 am-9 pm)
2. One Life Helpline: +91 7893078930 (24x7)
3. Sevakendram-Health Helpline: 104 (24x7)
4. Darshika Helpline: 040 27755506, 040 27755505
5. Makro Foundation - Suicide Prevention Helpdesk Helpline: 040 46004600 Mon-Fri 10 am-7 pm)
Kerala
1. Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre Helpline: 0495 2760000, 9495714262, 7306509594, TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 Daily (10 am-6 pm)
2. Maithri Kochi Helpline: 0484 2540530 Daily (10 am-7 pm)
3. Pratheeksha Helpline: 0484 2448830 Daily (10 am-6 pm)
4. Sanjeevani Helpline: 0471 2533900, 9400033900, Mon-Sat (1 pm-5 pm)
5. Unarve Helpline: 04862225544 Mon-Sat (1 pm-5 pm)
6. DISHA Helpline: 1056/ 104 (24X7) 0471-2552056, 0471-2551056
Arunachal Pradesh
TeleMANAS Helpline: TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416
Nagaland
TeleMANAS Helpline: TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416
Manipur
TeleMANAS Helpline: 1-8008914416/ 14416
Mizoram
TeleMANAS Helpline: 1-8008914416/ 14416
West Bengal
1. Lifeline Foundation Helpline: 033 24637401, 033 24637432, 9088030303, 03340447437 Mon-Sun (10 am-6 pm)
2. NIBS Helpline: +91-98364 01234, +91-033 2286 5603 Mon-Fri (6 pm-10 pm)
Meghalaya
TeleMANAS Helpline: TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416/ 14410
Sikkim
1. Suicide Prevention Helpline: 221152, 18003453225
2. Telemanas 03592-202111, (24x7)
Tripura
Telemanas Helpline: 1800-891-4416/ 14416
Suicide prevention Helpline: 9863100639
Assam
Sarathi Helpline: 104, Telemanasa 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7)
Mental Health/ Suicide Helpline Numbers Across India Available In Hindi, English And Marathi:
|Name
|Contact No.
|Timing
|Jeevan Aastha helpline (GJ)
|1800-233-3330
|(24X7)
|Aasra
|09820466726
|Vandravela foundation
|+91 9999666555
|(24x7)
|Kiran mental health (govt)
|1800-599-0019
|(24x7)
|One Life Foundation
|7893078930
|Sumaitri
|011-46018404
|Fortis stress helpline
|91-8376804102
|(24X7)
|I-CALL Psychosocial helpline (Tiss)
|022-25521111
|10 am- 8 pm
|Interventional bipolar foundation
|91-8888817666
|7 am-9 pm
|National Institute of Behavioural Sciences, Kolkata
|033-22865203
|12 pm-8 pm
|Mann talks helpline (MH)
|8686139139
|9 am- 6 pm
|CAN-Helper
|09511948920
|10 am-6 pm
|The institute of mental health(IMH)
|9154154092/044-26425585
|NIMHANS centre for well-being
|08026685948/9480829670
Disclaimer: This information is for awareness only. Helpline numbers are from publicly available sources and may change without notice. Inclusion does not mean endorsement, nor do we guarantee response quality or medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional care. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please seek immediate help from a qualified mental health professional.
By having suicide prevention and mental health helplines readily available, we can prompt more individuals to obtain the support they require in times of need. Whether on your own behalf or for the person you love, these state-by-state statistics can be a first step towards healing, recovery, and hope. One phone call can link an individual to understanding, support, and life-saving help, reminding us all that no one ever has to walk through their problems by themselves.