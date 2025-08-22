- By Ridam Sharma
Countries With Best Work-Life Balance: We live in a fast-paced world, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance has become as important as economic development and professional opportunities. Though Asia is usually known for long working hours, most of the countries in the continent are supporting the idea of a work-life balanced lifestyle.
Therefore, if you're looking to relocate to Asia for a balanced professional and personal life, here's a list of the top 10 Asian nations with the ideal work-life balance based on the Life-Work Balance Index, according to Remote report.
Top 10 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance In Asia
|Global Rank
|Country & City
|Life-Work Balance Index
|25
|Singapore, Singapore
|57.85
|27
|Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur
|57.03
|29
|Japan, Tokyo
|56.54
|30
|Taiwan, Taipei
|54.61
|31
|South Korea, Seoul
|53.42
|34
|Indonesia, Jakarta
|52.07
|35
|Saudi Arabia, Riyadh
|50.79
|36
|Israel, Jerusalem
|49.79
|39
|Vietnam, Hanoi
|47.08
|40
|United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi
|47.01
Source: Remote
Which Asian Country Has The Best Work-Life Balance?
1. Singapore
Singapore will give you the best work-life culture in Asia. The people here focus on productivity and efficiency, which gives you time to have a personal life. Its initiative for flexible work timings, along with a technologically driven economy, works in favour of helpful work policies. Equilibrated workweek frameworks make Singapore an attractive location for professionals and families alike.
2. Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, provides a cosmopolitan blend of contemporary corporate opportunities and cultural diversity. Malaysia focuses on shorter working hours, which is not something very often found in other Asian nations, giving professionals the space to have quality time with family. Low living expenses and lower financial stress make life easy here.
3. Japan
Traditionally, Japan is known to have a culture of overtime. However, in recent years, the nation has been focusing less on overtime and more on mental health. Tokyo's workforce now enjoys more policies to take time off and work flexibly.
4. Taiwan
Taiwan has rapidly emerged as both a technological centre and an employer where staff can indulge in pleasures away from work. Its work culture is open to remote and hybrid setups, which give people the time to focus on family and hobbies they left behind.
5. South Korea
South Korea has had a problem with long working hours for decades now. However, reforms in Seoul are restricting workweeks and helping individuals to focus on personal growth. A cultural evolution towards physical and mental wellness has landed the nation on the list.
6. Indonesia
Jakarta, Indonesia, is all about old work values with an increasingly modernised workforce. Indonesians have relatively shorter workweeks than the rest of the world, which gives them time for family gatherings and community life. With the rise of remote work, city professionals are having more space to engage in extra-curricular activities outside of work.
7. Saudi Arabia
Riyadh is all about a distinctive work culture shaped by tradition and growing modernisation. Government reforms have increasingly supported controlled working hours and holiday times.
8. Israel
Jerusalem is a culture deeply rooted in rest time, particularly with the observation of Shabbat. Israel's work-life balance is backed by family-oriented societal values along with a vibrant startup culture that welcomes flexible hours.
9. Vietnam
Vietnam's developing economy in Hanoi is all about improving employee welfare. Here, business sectors are rapidly developing, companies are more and more welcoming of flexibility, which is creating a better balance between work, personal and social life.
10. United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi is a commercial and cultural centre, which offers growing opportunities for well-balanced lifestyles. The government is also moving towards shorter working weeks and staff satisfaction.
Asian work-life balance is slowly but effectively changing, with companies and nations understanding the value of mental health and work-life balance. Above-listed nations have proven that business achievement does not have to compromise individual joy. As work cultures in the region continue to evolve, workers in Asia can anticipate more balance between their professional and private lives.