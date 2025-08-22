Countries With Best Work-Life Balance: We live in a fast-paced world, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance has become as important as economic development and professional opportunities. Though Asia is usually known for long working hours, most of the countries in the continent are supporting the idea of a work-life balanced lifestyle.

Therefore, if you're looking to relocate to Asia for a balanced professional and personal life, here's a list of the top 10 Asian nations with the ideal work-life balance based on the Life-Work Balance Index, according to Remote report. Top 10 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance In Asia Global Rank Country & City Life-Work Balance Index 25 Singapore, Singapore 57.85 27 Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur 57.03 29 Japan, Tokyo 56.54 30 Taiwan, Taipei 54.61 31 South Korea, Seoul 53.42 34 Indonesia, Jakarta 52.07 35 Saudi Arabia, Riyadh 50.79 36 Israel, Jerusalem 49.79 39 Vietnam, Hanoi 47.08 40 United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi 47.01 Source: Remote Which Asian Country Has The Best Work-Life Balance? 1. Singapore Singapore will give you the best work-life culture in Asia. The people here focus on productivity and efficiency, which gives you time to have a personal life. Its initiative for flexible work timings, along with a technologically driven economy, works in favour of helpful work policies. Equilibrated workweek frameworks make Singapore an attractive location for professionals and families alike.

2. Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, provides a cosmopolitan blend of contemporary corporate opportunities and cultural diversity. Malaysia focuses on shorter working hours, which is not something very often found in other Asian nations, giving professionals the space to have quality time with family. Low living expenses and lower financial stress make life easy here.

3. Japan Traditionally, Japan is known to have a culture of overtime. However, in recent years, the nation has been focusing less on overtime and more on mental health. Tokyo's workforce now enjoys more policies to take time off and work flexibly.

4. Taiwan Taiwan has rapidly emerged as both a technological centre and an employer where staff can indulge in pleasures away from work. Its work culture is open to remote and hybrid setups, which give people the time to focus on family and hobbies they left behind.

5. South Korea South Korea has had a problem with long working hours for decades now. However, reforms in Seoul are restricting workweeks and helping individuals to focus on personal growth. A cultural evolution towards physical and mental wellness has landed the nation on the list.

6. Indonesia Jakarta, Indonesia, is all about old work values with an increasingly modernised workforce. Indonesians have relatively shorter workweeks than the rest of the world, which gives them time for family gatherings and community life. With the rise of remote work, city professionals are having more space to engage in extra-curricular activities outside of work.