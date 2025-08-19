Top 10 Potato Producing Countries : National Potato Day, celebrated on August 19 each year, honours one of the world's most popular and versatile vegetables: the potato. Potatoes are a staple food around the globe and feature in many recipes, including fries, chips, mashed potatoes, curries, and soups. They taste great and are rich in nutrients, making them an important part of diets worldwide. On this special day, it's the perfect time to acknowledge the countries that significantly contribute to the production of this well-known crop.

Potatoes are grown all over the world, but a few countries lead in production. This is due to their extensive farmlands, effective farming methods, and high yields. China and India are the top producers, with Ukraine, Russia, and the United States not far behind. European countries such as Germany, France and the Netherlands also play a major role, especially in exporting potatoes and producing quality seeds.

In this article, we explore the Top 10 potato-producing countries in the World in 2025. These nations, from Asia to Europe and beyond, make sure the humble potato feeds millions every day.

No. Country Annual Potato Production (Approx.) 1. China 95.6 – 100 million tonnes 2. India 60.18 million tonnes (2024) 3. Ukraine 21 million tonnes 4. Russia 18.9 million tonnes 5. United States 17.8 million tonnes 6. Germany 10 – 12 million tonnes 7. Bangladesh 11 million tonnes 8. France 7 – 8 million tonnes 9. Pakistan 7 – 8 million tonnes 10. Netherlands 4 – 6 million tonnes

Source: World Population Review

1. China China is the largest potato producer in the world, supplying about 95 to 100 million tonnes each year. Potatoes are grown in many provinces across the country and are a key part of the diet for millions. China tops global potato production because of its focus on improved farming methods and large areas for cultivation.

2. India Top Potato-producing countries (Image: Canva) India ranks second in potato production, growing over 60 million tonnes each year. Potatoes are a staple in Indian households and feature in many recipes. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal are key states for potato farming in India, establishing the country as a leading producer of potatoes worldwide.

3. Ukraine Ukraine produces about 21 million tonnes of potatoes annually. Potatoes are a key part of Ukrainian cuisine and are widely farmed across the country. Even with recent challenges, Ukraine continues to be one of the world's top potato producers.

4. Russia Russia produces about 18.9 million tonnes of potatoes each year. Potatoes are referred to as the "second bread" in Russia because they play a key role in daily meals. They are widely grown in rural areas and are an important part of Russian culinary tradition.

5. United States Each year, the United States grows approximately 17.8 million tonnes of potatoes. Idaho is the most well-known potato-growing state, with a global reputation for producing high-quality potatoes. In the United States, potatoes are used to make chips, fries and a range of processed foods, making them a valuable agricultural product.

6. Germany Germany produces approximately 10 to 12 million tonnes of potatoes every year. The country is well-known for its rich potato-based cuisine, including mashed potatoes, potato salad, and dumplings. German farmers employ modern farming techniques to assure large yields and high-quality potatoes.

7. Bangladesh Bangladesh produces roughly 11 million tonnes of potatoes annually. Potatoes are an important part of the country's food, and they are farmed in many places. Bangladesh has increased its potato growing over the years and is now one of the world's top producers.

8. France France produces about 7 to 8 million tonnes of potatoes each year. French potatoes are famous for their high quality, and they are often used in local and exported dishes. Potatoes play a big role in French cuisine, from French fries to gourmet specialities.

9. Pakistan Top Potato-producing countries (Image: Canva) Pakistan produces approximately 7 to 8 million tonnes of potatoes every year. Potatoes are predominantly farmed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and they are widely consumed across the country. Potato cultivation is a major source of income for many Pakistani farmers.