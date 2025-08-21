- By Ridam Sharma
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
1 To 100 Jersey Number Of Cricketers: A jersey number in cricket is something more than a uniform; it's a name, an image, and sometimes a mark of superstition or the number that is special for the players. From legendary captains to great batsmen and world-class bowlers, each number holds a special aspect of their life, which makes these jersey numbers special for them and their fans to glorify. From cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar's memorable jersey number 10, MS Dhoni's legendary jersey number 7, or Virat Kohli's iconic jersey number 18, these numbers have witnessed cricket's most astonishing histories of all time.
These jersey numbers might come across as a small part of the big game, but these cricket jerseys and their numbers are extremely emotional and historical for cricket fans from all over the world. Here is a list of top-class cricketers, along with their jersey numbers from 1 to 100. Check out!
List Of Famous Cricketers’ Jersey Numbers With Player Name:
|Jersey Number
|Player
|Country
|1
|KL Rahul
|India
|2
|Arshdeep Singh
|India
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|India
|4
|Amir Hamza
|Afghanistan
|5
|Wriddhiman Saha
|India
|6
|Mark Waugh
|Australia
|7
|MS Dhoni
|India
|8
|Ravindra Jadeja
|India
|9
|Sanju Samson
|India
|10
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|11
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|12
|Yuvraj Singh
|India
|13
|Matthew Wade
|Australia
|14
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|15
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|16
|Mayank Agarwal
|India
|17
|Rishabh Pant
|India
|18
|Virat Kohli
|India
|19
|Dinesh Karthik
|India
|19
|Umesh Yadav
|India
|20
|Axar Patel
|India
|21
|Umran Malik
|India
|21
|Manish Pandey
|India
|22
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|23
|Kuldeep Yadav
|India
|24
|Krunal Pandya
|India
|25
|Shivam Dube
|India
|25
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|India
|25
|Venkatesh Iyer
|India
|26
|Alastair Cook
|England
|27
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|28
|Rahul Chahar
|India
|29
|Tamim Iqbal
|Bangladesh
|30
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|31
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|India
|32
|Ishan Kishan
|India
|33
|Hardik Pandya
|India
|34
|Chris Jordan
|England
|35
|Neil Wagner
|New Zealand
|36
|Harshal Patel
|India
|37
|Devdutt Padikkal
|India
|38
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|38
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|39
|Fakhar Zaman
|Pakistan
|40
|Michael Yardy
|England
|41
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|42
|Shikhar Dhawan
|India
|43
|Steven Davies
|England
|44
|Asghar Afghan
|Afghanistan
|45
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|46
|Darren Bravo
|West Indies
|47
|Dwayne Bravo
|West Indies
|48
|Suresh Raina
|India
|49
|Mukesh Kumar
|India
|50
|Saeed Ajmal
|Pakistan
|51
|Jonny Bairstow
|England
|52
|Tillakaratne Dilshan
|Sri Lanka
|53
|Ramnaresh Sarwan
|West Indies*
|54
|Shardul Thakur
|India
|55
|Washington Sundar
|India
|56
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|56
|Mitchell Starc
|Australia
|57
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|58
|Brett Lee
|Australia
|59
|Nathan Bracken
|Australia
|60
|Kesrick Williams
|West Indies
|61
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|62
|Travis Head
|Australia
|63
|Suryakumar Yadav
|India
|63
|Jos Buttler
|England
|64
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|India
|65
|Avesh Khan
|India
|66
|Joe Root
|England
|67
|Jason Roy
|England
|68
|Lonwabo Tsotsobe
|South Africa
|69
|Lance Klusener
|South Africa
|70
|Danushka Gunathilaka
|Sri Lanka
|71
|Colin de Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|72
|Andre Fletcher
|West Indies
|73
|Mohammed Siraj
|India
|74
|Sunil Narine
|West Indies
|74
|Mitchell Santner
|New Zealand
|75
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|76
|Mohammad Irfan
|Pakistan
|77
|Shubman Gill
|India
|78
|Colin Anderson
|(Unclear)
|79
|Azhar Ali
|Pakistan
|80
|Denesh Ramdin
|West Indies
|81
|Asad Ali
|Pakistan
|82
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|83
|James Neesham
|New Zealand
|84
|Umar Amin
|Pakistan
|85
|Shannon Gabriel
|West Indies
|86
|Henry Nicholls
|New Zealand
|87
|Muhammad Naveed
|UAE
|88
|Grant Elliott
|New Zealand
|89
|Haris Sohail
|Pakistan
|90
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|91
|Natsai Mshangwe
|Zimbabwe
|92
|Nuwan Kulasekara
|Sri Lanka
|93
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|94
|Shazaib Hasan
|Pakistan
|95
|Adil Rashid
|England
|96
|Umar Akmal
|Pakistan
|97
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|98
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|99
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|India
|100
|Prithvi Shaw
|India
Source: BCCI
Every jersey number listed beside the name of the phenomenal cricketers highlights brilliance, triumph, sometimes heartbreak, and pure sporting spirit. Each jersey number is a story of grit, pride, and legacy. With the game of cricket changing over time, there will be new cricketers who will come forward to don these jerseys, yet the charm of these jersey numbers worn by world-class cricketers will still stay the same in the hearts of fans and a new generation of cricketers coming ahead.