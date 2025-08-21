1 To 100 Jersey Number Of Cricketers:  A jersey number in cricket is something more than a uniform; it's a name, an image, and sometimes a mark of superstition or the number that is special for the players. From legendary captains to great batsmen and world-class bowlers, each number holds a special aspect of their life, which makes these jersey numbers special for them and their fans to glorify. From cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar's memorable jersey number 10, MS Dhoni's legendary jersey number 7, or Virat Kohli's iconic jersey number 18, these numbers have witnessed cricket's most astonishing histories of all time.

These jersey numbers might come across as a small part of the big game, but these cricket jerseys and their numbers are extremely emotional and historical for cricket fans from all over the world. Here is a list of top-class cricketers, along with their jersey numbers from 1 to 100. Check out! 

List Of Famous Cricketers’ Jersey Numbers With Player Name:

Jersey Number Player Country
1 KL Rahul India
2 Arshdeep Singh India
3 Yuzvendra Chahal India
4 Amir Hamza Afghanistan
5 Wriddhiman Saha India
6 Mark Waugh Australia
7 MS Dhoni India
8 Ravindra Jadeja India
9 Sanju Samson India
10 Sachin Tendulkar India
11 Mohammed Shami India
12 Yuvraj Singh India
13 Matthew Wade Australia
14 Ricky Ponting Australia
15 Bhuvneshwar Kumar India
16 Mayank Agarwal India
17 Rishabh Pant India
18 Virat Kohli India
19 Dinesh Karthik India
19 Umesh Yadav India
20 Axar Patel India
21 Umran Malik India
21 Manish Pandey India
22 Kane Williamson New Zealand
23 Kuldeep Yadav India
24 Krunal Pandya India
25 Shivam Dube India
25 Cheteshwar Pujara India
25 Venkatesh Iyer India
26 Alastair Cook England
27 Ajinkya Rahane India
28 Rahul Chahar India
29 Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh
30 Pat Cummins Australia
31 Ruturaj Gaikwad India
32 Ishan Kishan India
33 Hardik Pandya India
34 Chris Jordan England
35 Neil Wagner New Zealand
36 Harshal Patel India
37 Devdutt Padikkal India
38 Tim Southee New Zealand
38 Josh Hazlewood Australia
39 Fakhar Zaman Pakistan
40 Michael Yardy England
41 Shreyas Iyer India
42 Shikhar Dhawan India
43 Steven Davies England
44 Asghar Afghan Afghanistan
45 Rohit Sharma India
46 Darren Bravo West Indies
47 Dwayne Bravo West Indies
48 Suresh Raina India
49 Mukesh Kumar India
50 Saeed Ajmal Pakistan
51 Jonny Bairstow England
52 Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka
53 Ramnaresh Sarwan West Indies*
54 Shardul Thakur India
55 Washington Sundar India
56 Babar Azam Pakistan
56 Mitchell Starc Australia
57 Deepak Hooda India
58 Brett Lee Australia
59 Nathan Bracken Australia
60 Kesrick Williams West Indies
61 Ish Sodhi New Zealand
62 Travis Head Australia
63 Suryakumar Yadav India
63 Jos Buttler England
64 Yashasvi Jaiswal India
65 Avesh Khan India
66 Joe Root England
67 Jason Roy England
68 Lonwabo Tsotsobe South Africa
69 Lance Klusener South Africa
70 Danushka Gunathilaka Sri Lanka
71 Colin de Grandhomme New Zealand
72 Andre Fletcher West Indies
73 Mohammed Siraj India
74 Sunil Narine West Indies
74 Mitchell Santner New Zealand
75 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
76 Mohammad Irfan Pakistan
77 Shubman Gill India
78 Colin Anderson (Unclear)
79 Azhar Ali Pakistan
80 Denesh Ramdin West Indies
81 Asad Ali Pakistan
82 Colin Munro New Zealand
83 James Neesham New Zealand
84 Umar Amin Pakistan
85 Shannon Gabriel West Indies
86 Henry Nicholls New Zealand
87 Muhammad Naveed UAE
88 Grant Elliott New Zealand
89 Haris Sohail Pakistan
90 Deepak Chahar India
91 Natsai Mshangwe Zimbabwe
92 Nuwan Kulasekara Sri Lanka
93 Jasprit Bumrah India
94 Shazaib Hasan Pakistan
95 Adil Rashid England
96 Umar Akmal Pakistan
97 Ishant Sharma India
98 Jason Holder West Indies
99 Ravichandran Ashwin India
100 Prithvi Shaw India

Source: BCCI

Every jersey number listed beside the name of the phenomenal cricketers highlights brilliance, triumph, sometimes heartbreak, and pure sporting spirit. Each jersey number is a story of grit, pride, and legacy. With the game of cricket changing over time, there will be new cricketers who will come forward to don these jerseys, yet the charm of these jersey numbers worn by world-class cricketers will still stay the same in the hearts of fans and a new generation of cricketers coming ahead.