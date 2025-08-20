Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has confirmed that the band will not ditch their signature kiss cam segment at the upcoming concerts, even after the viral moment when he caught former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron allegedly cheating with the company’s former HR chief, Kristin Cabot, during a recent concert. The moment turned into a widespread debate. Chris at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour stop at Craven Park in Kingston upon Hull, England, addressed the recent Jumbotron incident that unexpectedly exposed the couple.

While addressing the crowd during a show in Hull, England, Coldplay frontman Chris was heard saying, “We’ve been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a … yeah."

Confirming the kiss cam is going to stay, he added, as quoted by Page Six, "Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you."

The singer also interacted with attendees, and one fan caught his attention, who attended Coldplay's concerts “three times in three months."

Expressing gratitude to that fan, Chris asked, You were at that Boston gig." He added, “Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle."

NEW: CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot from Astronomer caught having an affair on the jumbotron at Coldplay’s Boston concert pic.twitter.com/QloKq6n5NO — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 17, 2025

Coldplay's Viral Kiss Cam Scandal

The viral moment of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was spotted on the big screen with Kristin Cabot, the company’s ex-HR chief, canoodling on the kiss cam during the band’s tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on July 16. After their appearance on screen, Martin was heard saying, “Whoa, look at these two." Immediately, Byron and Cabot hid from the camera. Reacting to it, the Coldplay frontman added, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” This video quickly became viral and a topic of discussion, especially after it was revealed that they were both married to other people.