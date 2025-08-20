Harry Potter Series: The shooting of the Harry Potter reboot is happening in full swing in the UK. Following the first look of newcomer Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, the makers have been generating anticipation by introducing new members of the series. HBO‘s Harry Potter has finally found its Ginny, George, Fred and Percy. The makers dropped the first look of the young actors, who are set to play the iconic Weasley siblings, adding to growing anticipation around the show.

Harry Potter Series Weasley Siblings Alastair Stout has already been roped in to play Ron Weasley, joining him, twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland will play Fred and George Weasley, Ruari Spooner will be seen as Percy Weasley and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley. HBO introduced the new cast on Instagram by sharing a photo of the on-screen siblings, including Alastair Stout as Ron, posing for a selfie. The post read, "The Burrow is nearly full. Joining our very own Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, we warmly welcome Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter. (Charlie’s in Romania at the moment but will be joining us soon enough...)

Soon after, fans dropped their reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, "I wonder if they are twins in real life." Another user commented, "They actually look like the characters in the book!" Another comment read, "I'm loving this Ginny." View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax) ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: RJ Bincy Evicted In Second Week From Mohanlal's Show; Oneal Sabu, Sarika Return In Shocking Twist HBO recently shared the first look of young newcomer Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, followed by the first glimpse of actors playing iconic characters, including Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Arabella Stanton stars as Hermione Granger.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter Reboot First Look Unveiled: Dominic McLaughlin Steps Into Wizarding World As Production Begins In addition, the main cast also features John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.