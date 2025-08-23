Actress Margot Robbie and producer Tom Ackerley developed a romantic relationship when they shared a flat in London. They eventually fell in love and had a surprise wedding in 2016. After navigating through life and their hectic careers, Margot and Tom welcomed their first child, a son, in October 2024. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. During one of her recent promotional interviews, the actress openly talked about embracing the phase of motherhood.

Margot Robbie, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, explained that it is hard to put into words, and one can't really explain what motherhood feels like. She said, “If you try to explain it to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it. And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear. So, you’re just kind of like, ‘It’s the best.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie updates ♡ (@margotrobbiemedia) ALSO READ: Govinda’s Divorce Rumours To Slapping Man On Set; Actor's Controversies That Made Headlines In addition to the actress’s experience, her co-star from the upcoming film, Colin Farrell, also reflected on his take on parenthood. The Penguin star said, “It’s meant everything to me. Yet, I don’t want to put that they’re everything to me on them - but they are the most important facet of my life.” Despite never having a conventional marriage, Farrell has had two sons with two different partners. His eldest son, James, was born in 2003 to model Kim Bordenave. His second son, Henry, was born in 2009 to Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, his co-star from the movie Ondine.

The 35-year-old actress has not revealed her 10-month-old boy’s name yet. But this hasn’t stopped her son from making occasional cameos. During another interview with Access Hollywood, Margot once paused mid-conversation with a smile and apologised for the background noise. She said, “I’m sorry about how loud my baby is.”