Govinda’s Rift With Krushna Abhishek:

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek share the relation of an uncle and a nephew (maamaa and bhaanjaa). The duo has had a longstanding rift between them. Initially, things started to get tense when Krushna commented, ‘Govinda ko maine maamaa rakha hua hai,’ which wasn’t well received by the actor. Later, Govinda’s wife Sunita and Krushna’s wife Kashmera reportedly exchanged some heated words that caused a rift between their relations. However, the uncle-nephew jodi has resolved their issue and were spotted on Kapil Sharma’s show a while back.

After all these famous controversies which landed Govinda in trouble, his latest divorce speculation is another big hit for the actor. Out of all the controversies mentioned above, how many did you already know?