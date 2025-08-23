- By Vridhi Soodhan
Bollywood’s Hero No.1, Govinda, has become a hot topic of discussion for the gossip mongers. Air is thick with speculations that Sunita Ahuja has filed for divorce from her husband Govinda. Rumours suggest that Sunita has cited adultery, cruelty and desertion as grounds for the divorce. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Govinda has grabbed people’s attention with controversial news. The recent buzz has been an addition to his old collection of controversies.
Govinda, also known as Chi Chi, has made shocking headlines in the past - from slapping a man on set to rejecting a famous Hollywood movie in a click. Let’s revisit those controversies amid the ongoing speculations regarding his divorce.
When Govinda Slapped Santosh Rai:
Several years ago, back in 2008, Govinda turned heads with the news of slapping a struggling actor named Santosh Rai. Both of them were present on the sets of Money Hai Toh Honey Hai when this incident took place. According to a viral post, Govinda slapped Santosh Rai because he misbehaved on the set and tried to get close to the females present there. Santosh Rai lodged an FIR against the actor, and the case went up to the Supreme Court. Later, the court issued a notice to Govinda and asked him to apologise and settle the matter out of court.
Affair With Bollywood Actress:
Govinda was not only popular among his fans but also enjoyed admiration from women within the industry. In the early 2000s, the dancing star reportedly had an affair with actress Rani Mukerji. A journalist allegedly caught the duo living together in a hotel room, which later became a huge scandal. This news disturbed Govinda and Rani’s personal lives. However, both actors denied the allegations.
Govinda’s Love For Neelam Kothari:
During one of his old interviews, Govinda once revealed that he fell in love with actress Neelam Kothari when they were shooting for the movie Love 86. Govinda explained that he wanted to marry Neelam, and he almost ended his engagement with Sunita. However, things didn’t go exactly as desired, and Govinda decided to reconcile with Sunita.
Claims Of Rejecting Avatar:
Govinda stirred a storm in the industry after the news of him rejecting Avatar broke out several years ago. The Raja Babu actor once stated during an interview that James Cameron, the director of the blockbuster movie Avatar, once approached him to play Sam Worthington's role in it. But the actor rejected the offer, stating that he couldn’t apply paint to his body. Netizens have heavily trolled Govinda for this.
Govinda’s Rift With Krushna Abhishek:
Govinda and Krushna Abhishek share the relation of an uncle and a nephew (maamaa and bhaanjaa). The duo has had a longstanding rift between them. Initially, things started to get tense when Krushna commented, ‘Govinda ko maine maamaa rakha hua hai,’ which wasn’t well received by the actor. Later, Govinda’s wife Sunita and Krushna’s wife Kashmera reportedly exchanged some heated words that caused a rift between their relations. However, the uncle-nephew jodi has resolved their issue and were spotted on Kapil Sharma’s show a while back.
After all these famous controversies which landed Govinda in trouble, his latest divorce speculation is another big hit for the actor. Out of all the controversies mentioned above, how many did you already know?