- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines all over again after the latter addressed the divorce rumours in her latest YouTube vlog. In that video, she stated that if somebody tries to break her home, then Goddess Kali will punish her. After which, the divorce speculations have emerged again. As per a report by Hauterrfly, Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. Ahuja moved the case under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds.
Govinda was asked to appear in court but he did not appear in person until a notice to show cause was issued in May. Since June, they have been going to court-mandated counselling. Recently, Govinda’s lawyer Lalit Bindal, has reacted to the divorce speculations and told NDTV, “Koi case nahi sab settle ho raha hai ye sab log purani cheezen utha ke daal rahe hain (There is no case, everything is being settled, people are just bringing up old matters).”
Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has also reacted to the matter and told PTI, "This is the same old news which came out six-seven months ago. Sunita had filed a divorce petition six-seven months ago, now everything is getting settled. In a week or so everyone will hear the news."
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s divorce rumours have been going around for quite some time now. The new YouTuber earlier stated that she has been celebrating her birthday alone for the past 12 years without Govinda. Ahuja then also mentioned that they have been living separately for years due to his work commitments and his ‘talkative nature’. Her remarks sparked speculations about their separation. Earlier this year, Govinda’s team personally claimed that Govinda and Sunita have sorted their things and everything is good between them. They also stated that divorce was no longer on the table. Sunita also urged the media not to share anything unverified. She also mentioned that she or Govinda would confirm or deny if anything happens.