- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 09:24 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Reveal Alert: Salman Khan hosted show has been creating a lot of buzz and fans are quite excited to know the contestants. To keep up the excitement among the fans, Salman Khan teased a glimpse of the first contestant of the show. The contestant in maroon attire struck a pose opposite the camera to give a hide-and-seek glimpse of the audience. The anticipation among the fans has increased more and fans in the comment sections of the post have been flooded with names. So, do you know what netizens have guessed from the recent post.
In the teaser video. Salman said, “Acha, itni jaldi hai jaane ki contestants kon honge. Itni jaldi, itne saare likes, chalo ek contestant ko reveal kar hi deta hu..” After this, a contestant was seen striking a pose without revealing his face. Most fans have guessed the contestant is popular social media personality and choreographer Awez Darbar. A fan said, “It's awezzz.” Another wrote, “Awez Darbar (with claps and fire emoji). Several fans have agreed that its Awez. However, the makers have not confirmed the name yet.
There are also reports that suggest that Nagma Mirajkar might be participating in Bigg Boss 19. It is just a day away as Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on August 24, with a twist in broadcasting strategy. JioHotstar will stream the episodes at 9 pm every day, whereas TV viewers can grab the show at 10:30 pm on Colors TV. In the latest post, the maker of Bigg Boss has confirmed the same.
With Salman Khan’s return and Bigg Boss itself creating a niche, viewers are quite excited to watch the show. Recently, the house revelations have also been made on social media. It looks more aesthetic and real, making the new setup look more interesting onscreen.