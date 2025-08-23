- By Tapapriya Dutta
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer action spy movie hit the cinemas on August 14. It was one of the most anticipated films of the year, as it features the faces of two mega stars, Roshan and NTR. The film performed exceptionally on its first weekend. However, it could not hold the pace in its first week days. On the second Friday, War 2 earned moderate numbers. Till now, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, while its prequel had a collection of Rs 318.01 crore. War 2 needs to improve its box office performance to beat the prequel’s collection.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 4 crore on Day 9. The net collection of War 2 stands at Rs 208.25 crore. The film had an overall 9.83 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday. It had 5.70 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 8.40 per cent in the afternoon shows, 10.09 per cent in the evening shows and 15.12 per cent in the night shows.
Day-Wise Collection Of War 2
1: Rs 52 crore
2: Rs 57.85 crore
3: Rs 33.25 crore
4: Rs 32.65 crore
5: Rs 8.75 crore
6: Rs 9 crore
7: Rs 5.75 crore
8: Rs 5 crore
9: Rs 4 crore
What Is The Budget Of War 2?
The film has been made on a whopping budget of around Rs 325 to 400 crore.
DYK The Story Of War 2?
The plot focuses on a spy agent named Kabir Dhaliwal, who has been accused of national threat. The RAW hires another agent as capable as Kabir to catch him. But when they meet, their pasts collide with each other. War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by YRF.