Hollywood actress Sophie Turner garnered fame with her portrayal of Sansa Stark in the web series Game of Thrones. Since then, the actress has been on a roll and has made quite a few headlines every now and then. Sophie Turner’s divorce from singer Joe Jonas and her revelation of being bisexual can be some of the most talked-about ones. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming psychological survival thriller movie titled Trust. During one of her recent promotions, Sophie Turner shocked everyone as she revealed one of her spicy bedroom secrets.

Sophie Turner, during her recent interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, read several fan-generated thirst tweets, which ultimately led to her confessing about a juicy bedroom habit. One of the thirst tweets read, “Sophie Turner can top me.” The 29-year-old actress laughed and shared that it would be a dream come true moment for her, but she doesn’t think that she can be a top. "Would I be top? I don't think I am top, I think I'm bottom," she replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophstunrer) For the unversed, 'top' is a terminology used for a dominant partner in the bedroom and bottom is used for a submissive partner, according to a report in TMZ. Sophie Turner continued to read more tweets. One of them read, "Sophie Turner - more like Sophie turn me over." The actress jokingly replied, "Yeah, girl, I'll flip ya. Why do I think all these people are girls? I'm just obsessed with the lesbian thing that's going on here and I'm really loving it." Another fan's tweet called her the most beautiful woman in the world. But Sophie didn't accept that comment, instead, she passed on the compliment to actress Angelina Jolie.