Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha’s 2012 blockbuster movie Rowdy Rathore has a huge fanbase as it instantly struck a chord with the masses because of its perfect blend of action, comedy and quirky romance. Since then, fans have been waiting for its sequel to be released, and recently, there was a huge buzz around the movie being scrapped, leaving fans disappointed. But it seems there is some good news for the movie lovers. Reportedly, Rowdy Rathore has finalised its script and can soon start the shoot.

Earlier, Rowdy Rathore’s sequel garnered a lot of attention for being shelved, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. The report suggested that the script was intended for a standalone movie. It also mentioned that both Disney India, which held the intellectual property rights to the 2012 movie, along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after he acquired Ronnie Screwvala's UTV Motion Pictures, were not confident to move forward with the sequel.

Now, a new update has surfaced regarding the action-comedy movie. According to the latest report in Zoom, the production is gearing up to start the shoot soon. "The creators of Rowdy Rathore have finally finalised the script for its sequel. They are very optimistic about its development and believe it is on track to become a significant project," a source claimed in the report.

Reportedly, director Prem, who has helmed the upcoming KD - The Devil starring Dhruv Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and others, will direct the sequel of the Akshay Kumar starrer movie. The news of Rowdy Rathore’s sequel has sent a wave of excitement among fans. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Rowdy Rathore featured Akshay Kumar in a dual role as Shiva, a small-time thief, and IPS Vikram Rathore, a courageous police officer. Sonakshi Sinha portrays Paro, Shiva's love interest.