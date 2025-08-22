Sanya Malhotra is lauded for her versatile acting range and impactful performances. Since the release of her debut movie Dangal, the actress has been on an ascending path of growth. With movies like Kathal, Pagglait, Badhaai Ho, Ludo and others, Sanya has carefully carved a niche in the industry for herself. Among these movies, there is another gem which created a huge buzz at the time of its release. Sanya’s movie ‘Mrs’ released in 2025 on the OTT giant Zee5 and was highly appreciated for portraying the harsh reality of women's oppression.

Sanya Malhotra played the role of a young woman named Ruchi, who got married into a conservative household where her dreams and aspirations were continuously undervalued. Despite receiving good reviews from the audience, Mrs also generated some criticism from several men’s rights groups, such as the Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF). This group criticised the movie for pushing the toxic feminist propaganda.

Sanya Malhotra's Reaction: Recently, during a session titled SheShakti 2025 with CNN-News18, Sanya Malhotra spoke about the online backlash she faced for her movie. The actress shared that some people objected to the film because it reflected the real story of women who are faced with patriarchal oppression in society. "The problem isn't that she didn't want to cook. She was cooking, even serving it nicely, but getting zero appreciation from the family. The problem started when she wanted to do something else and showed the family that she is capable of managing the household, and also wants to go out and pursue something she loves. But she wasn't allowed to do that…..she wasn't given the freedom," she expressed. Making a sarcastic comment, the actress said, "Jinke paas story pahunchni thi wahan pahunch chuki hai."

SIFF's Criticism For Mrs: For the unversed, a men's rights group called Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF) trolled Sanya Malhotra's movie Mrs at the time of its release and accused it of being toxic. Taking to X (Twitter), SIFF mentioned how men worked 8-9 hours at construction sites, railway stations, airports, factories, courts, police stations, restaurants, and the country's borders and added, "A happy young woman cooking food, doing dishes and pressing clothes of her father-in-law is oppression for her".