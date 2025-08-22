- By Vridhi Soodhan
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser Out: Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane and Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming movie’s teaser has been dropped, leaving fans weak in their knees. The much-awaited teaser of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat seemed to be high on emotions of love, hate and obsession. Taking to the official Instagram handles, the lead actors, along with the makers, posted an over a minute-long teaser with the caption, "Ab Dekhega Zamaana PYAAR, DARD aur NAFRAT, ab Dekhega Zamaana #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT! Teaser out now, Link in Bio. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in cinemas this #Diwali - 21st Oct."
Interestingly, the teaser reminded fans of Harshvardhan’s movie Sanam Teri Kasam due to two factors. First was the opening scene’s background music, where the line, “Tere dil pe haq mera hai, tu sanam beshak mera hai,” was an instant reminder of the actor’s previous movie’s title. Another scene in the teaser showed Harshvardhan dramatically breaking a glass bottle in his hand, echoing the resemblance to a scene from Sanam Teri Kasam, where he broke a wine glass in his hands.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser:
As soon as the teaser dropped, netizens quickly rushed to the comments section to pour their love towards the movie and the stars. A social media user wrote, “This isn’t just a teaser… it feels like a piece of your soul you’ve gifted us. The way you bring raw emotions on screen is why we connect with you beyond just being an actor. Truly grateful to witness your journey, Harshvardhan.” Another emotional fan expressed, “This teaser is so so beautiful words can’t express how beautiful this teaser is I’m over the moon to witness such a beautiful teaser. Just raw emotion and heartbreaking dialogues ”
With emotional dialogues, intense expressions and a solid cast, the movie is expected to give a rollercoaster journey filled with heartbreaks and obsession for love. Produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma, the movie is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who is also the director of the project.