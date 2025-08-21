Harshvardhan Rane, who rose to fame with the re-release of his cult movie Sanam Teri Kasam, is coming up with an intense love story titled Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The movie also stars actress Sonam Bajwa. The upcoming romance-thriller is expected to be an emotionally charged movie. The makers of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat recently unveiled a new poster of the movie and announced when it will hit the theatre screens. The makers, along with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa took it to their Instagram handles to share the great news.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’s recently released poster promised a thrilling tale of war between love and hate. Earlier, this project was slated to release on October 2, 2025, but now the makers have pushed the timeline a little further. “Iss Diwali, diye hi nahi, Dil bhi jalenge Mohabbat se takraayegi Nafrat, aag lagaayegi deewanon ki Deewaniyat. #Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat teaser out tomorrow. In cinemas this Diwali- 21st Oct, 2025,” the caption of the post read.

Another person complimented the poster and wrote, “Poster looks fabulous.” A true fan of Harshvardhan Rane appreciated the actor and said, “Good luck with your new movie. Harsh, you deserve so much respect and love, especially for all the hard work you have made.” One more user praised the duo and mentioned, “Another SOULFUL Performance by Harsh Bhai with a Fresh Breezy Appearance of Sonam Bajwa Ma'am....... What an AMAZING Experience it will be.”