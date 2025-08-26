Taylor Swift has said 'yes' to her partner, Travis Kelce. The couple announced their engagement with dreamy proposal photos on social media. Swift's romantic post has fans swooning. This big step comes after nearly two years of dating and the two are now ready to walk down the aisle together. Their romance traces back to July 2023, when the football star attended an Eras tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium. Since then, the couple have kept their relationship low-key, but fans were eager to see them together forever. And finally, it's happening.

In a joint post on Instagram, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced the exciting news. The caption read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." A series of dreamy engagement photos showed Travis down on one knee with Taylor holding him close in the backdrop of a lush garden. The next image offered a close-up look at Taylor’s diamond ring, which instantly became the topic of discussion among fans. Look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Relationship Timeline Now that they are engaged, let's look back at their love story from the begining. Back in July 2023, the Swifties spotted Travis Kelce at Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, where he plays football for the Kansas City Chiefs. The viral photos showed him watching the concert from his private box and trading friendship bracelets with fans inside the venue. After attending the show, Kelce revealed that he actually tried to meet Swift afterwards but failed.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce revealed on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, co-hosted by his brother Jason, as quoted by People. He also admitted that he wasn't able to execute his plan to hand over a personalised bracelet with his number to Swift. He stated, "I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."