While countless people around the world risk their lives to reach the United States, a growing number of Americans living overseas are walking away from their citizenship. According to recent surveys, nearly half of US expatriates are now considering giving up their nationality not only because of tax complications but increasingly due to political disillusionment and frustration with the country’s direction.

A 2025 Greenback survey revealed that 49 per cent of US expats are weighing renunciation, with 51 per cent citing political dissatisfaction as a major factor. The findings mark a sharp shift from earlier years when renunciations were mostly linked to financial burdens.

Political Frustration Reaches New Heights For many Americans abroad, riots, growing gun violence, and deep divisions in society have turned pride into alienation. “I want a divorce,” one London-based American reportedly wrote to the US Embassy the morning after Donald Trump’s re-election. Once proud of his roots, he said he now identifies only as British.

Lawyers across Europe and Canada say they are seeing a clear trend, politics now plays as big a role as taxes in people’s decisions to cut ties. “We’re hearing more clients say they no longer recognize their country,” immigration lawyer Maya Buckley posted this on social media.

Taxes Still Major Burden? The United States remains one of the few countries that taxes citizens regardless of residence. Even if an American hasn’t lived in the US for decades, they must file annual tax returns and report foreign bank accounts under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

These rules have led to many overseas banks refusing to deal with US clients altogether. For dual nationals and long-term expats, the stress, cost, and red tape can feel overwhelming. Renouncing citizenship, though expensive and irreversible, often becomes the easier path.

Difficult Goodbye To American Dream After Donald Trump's return to the White House, immigration lawyers in Canada and the UK reported a 300 per cent spike in inquiries from Americans seeking residency or citizenship elsewhere. Toronto-based attorney Mario Bellissimo said the surge began right after the 2025 US election and continued through Trump's inauguration. "People are scared of what's next," he said. For some, the decision is deeply personal. Ohio-born Colleen McCutcheon, who moved to London for studies, said her connection to the US faded over time. "It was a collection of small moments," she told The Washington Post. "I just stopped feeling American."

Once a rare act of protest, giving up US citizenship has become a practical decision for many. Between 5,000 and 6,000 Americans now renounce citizenship each year, a number that has stayed high since peaking at over 6,700 in 2020.