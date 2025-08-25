The Jeffrey Epstein saga continues to cast its shadow over powerful figures, and now billionaire Elon Musk’s name has resurfaced in connection with the disgraced financier. Newly released transcripts of taped interviews with Epstein’s former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, published by the US Department of Justice on August 22, have raised fresh questions about Musk’s past interactions with both Epstein and Maxwell.

According to the transcripts, Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that she had encountered Musk on multiple occasions. One of these was a multi-day birthday celebration for Google co-founder Sergey Brin, reportedly held on a Caribbean island, which lasted “three or four days” and involved 30 to 50 guests. “Mr. Musk was present for that,” Maxwell testified.

She further stated that she saw Musk again at an Oscars-related event, seemingly referring to the March 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles. Musk and Maxwell were photographed together that night, an image that has repeatedly circulated online in debates about Musk’s ties to the Epstein circle.

Musk has consistently denied knowing Maxwell or Epstein personally. In response to a social media post in 2020, he claimed Maxwell had "photobombed" him at the Vanity Fair party, insisting, "Don't know Ghislaine at all. Real question is why VF invited her in the first place."

In 2024, when asked again on X, Musk repeated his denial. However, Maxwell contradicted that account, saying she had seen Musk more than once. She also suggested that Musk and Epstein may have exchanged emails, noting: “I believe they did,” while clarifying that this recollection came from trial discovery documents rather than her own memory.

Adding another layer to the controversy, Maxwell testified that Epstein had some association with Musk’s younger brother, Kimbal Musk. She claimed Kimbal knew Epstein and had even been set up with a girlfriend by the financier. Business Insider reported a similar allegation in 2020, noting Epstein’s attempts to cultivate relationships with influential figures.