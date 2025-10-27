A teacher at Talbot Elementary School in Gainesville, Florida, has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly asking students and staff to address her as “Mx.”, a gender-neutral title, instead of “Ms.” or “Mrs.” The incident has sparked a political and legal debate over gender identity in schools, following a complaint received by the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

According to reports, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier accused the teacher of violating state law by using a title that does not align with the teacher’s sex assigned at birth. Uthmeier described the action as “unacceptable” and urged Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Kamela Patton and the school board to take disciplinary action.

Attorney General's Involvement In a letter dated October 22, Uthmeier wrote that the teacher's request "contradicts Florida's education laws" and must be addressed immediately. "Florida law is clear, public school employees are prohibited from using personal titles or pronouns that do not correspond with their sex at birth. The state expects full compliance," the letter stated.

The law in question, Florida Statute 1000.071, restricts K–12 school employees from using preferred pronouns or titles that differ from their biological sex. Passed under Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration, the statute is part of a broader set of education policies critics describe as targeting LGBTQ+ expression in public institutions.

The Alachua County Public Schools district confirmed that the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending review. District officials said they are obligated to ensure all staff adhere to state education laws and internal policies. “We take all directives from the state seriously and will cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s office,” the district said in a brief statement. Civil rights groups have condemned the state’s actions, saying they contribute to a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ educators and students.