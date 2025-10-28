Hurricane Melissa Latest Updates: The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned that Hurricane Melissa, now a Category 5 storm packing sustained winds of over 280 kmph, is on course to make landfall in Jamaica early Tuesday, threatening what officials are calling a “catastrophic” disaster across the island nation.

The storm, dubbed the “storm of the century”, is expected to move across eastern Cuba later tonight before heading toward the Bahamas by Wednesday. Although the US mainland is not forecast to face a direct hit, forecasters say coastal areas along Florida and the eastern seaboard could experience rough surf, high tides, and heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Jamaica Faces Unprecedented Crisis Jamaican authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders in southern parishes including Kingston and Port Royal, where winds have already begun tearing through rooftops. Prime Minister Andrew Holness described the situation as “unlike anything in living memory,” warning citizens to take shelter immediately. “We are facing a historic storm. No infrastructure in Jamaica can withstand winds of this magnitude,” Holness said in a national address.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), storm surges could reach up to four metres, while rainfall exceeding 70 centimetres is expected to trigger catastrophic flooding and landslides. At least three deaths have been reported in Jamaica linked to pre-storm preparations, while four others died in Haiti and the Dominican Republic following days of torrential rain.

US Coastline To Feel Ripple Effects While Hurricane Melissa’s core path remains firmly in the Caribbean, meteorologists say its vast wind field and ocean disturbance will send powerful swells toward the southeastern United States, especially Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, through the week. “Even without landfall, the US East Coast should expect dangerous rip currents, beach erosion, and localized flooding,” said David Roth of the US Weather Prediction Center.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami reported that parts of Central Florida had already seen record rainfall, with over 19 inches falling in some areas due to a series of converging weather systems that have indirectly interacted with Melissa.

Further north, heavy rains are expected to sweep across Appalachia and the mid-Atlantic later this week, potentially dampening Halloween festivities with cooler temperatures and scattered showers. ALSO READ: Hurricane Melissa: US Air Force Footage Shows Deadly 'Stadium Effect' As Storm Reaches Category 5 | VIDEO Scientists Warn of Climate Impact Experts point to climate change as a key factor in the hurricane’s explosive intensification. Meteorologist Kerry Emanuel noted that warmer Caribbean waters are fueling stronger, more unpredictable storms. “Melissa’s rapid intensification is a textbook example of what we’re seeing in the age of global warming,” Emanuel told AFP. “These storms are forming faster, growing stronger, and moving slower — a dangerous combination.”

ALSO READ: How Cyclone Shakhti Formed Its Path And Why Cyclonic Storms In Arabia Sea Are Increasing | Explained According to the National Hurricane Center, Melissa will likely curve northeastward after crossing Cuba and the Bahamas, steering away from the US mainland. The system is expected to weaken slightly over open waters but remain a major hurricane as it approaches Bermuda later this week.

