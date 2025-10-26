Lincoln University PA Shooting: A mass shooting at Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania, left multiple people injured late Saturday night, prompting an ongoing investigation and lockdown of the campus. Gunfire erupted just after 9 pm local time during a tailgate and yardfest event near the football field at the historically Black university, located about 50 miles west of Philadelphia, according to CBS News.

The Chester County District Attorney confirmed that multiple victims were involved. Local media reports indicated at least four individuals were rushed to Christiana Hospital with gunshot wounds, with three reportedly in life-threatening condition. Seven of the injured are under the age of 17, with the youngest victim being 16. Authorities urged students, staff, and nearby residents to avoid the campus and the surrounding area while police actively search for the suspect.

Community Response And Official Statements Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe posted on Facebook, asking the public to pray for the students and staff affected by the incident. He wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lincoln University community at this time.” The Oxford Borough Police Department confirmed the four hospitalised victims were in varying conditions, but assured the public that there is currently no active shooting.

Witness Accounts And Chaos On Campus An independent reporter described the scene on social media: "Shooting at Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Multiple people have been shot. Law enforcement and emergency crews are on the scene. The campus is currently under lockdown as authorities search for the suspect. Students and residents in the area are urged to stay indoors and follow police instructions. Updates will follow as more information becomes available."

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys referred to the incident as a “mass shooting,” noting that police were called around 11:30 pm local time. Witnesses reported chaotic scenes as attendees fled the area, with some receiving CPR on-site. Local reports suggested that a few people may have been trampled while trying to escape, although these details have not been officially confirmed.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office issued a statement emphasising that law enforcement agencies are actively investigating and requested that the public avoid the campus while the search for the suspect continues. Baltimore Pike, adjacent to the campus, was shut down as police combed the area for evidence. Authorities have not released details about the suspect or a possible motive.