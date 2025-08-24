Harjinder Singh Florida crash case updates: An Indian-origin truck driver, Harjinder Singh, who is charged with committing a fatal accident on Florida's Turnpike that resulted in the deaths of three individuals, was denied bond by a Florida court. The incident has set off a political firestorm in the United States, with President Donald Trump's government declaring a temporary suspension of granting work visas to foreign commercial truck drivers.

At Saturday's hearing, St. Lucie County Judge Lauren Sweet declared that Singh, who, according to the report, entered the US illegally in 2018, was both an "unauthorised alien" and a "substantial flight risk." The judge added that there were no release conditions that would guarantee his appearance at trial. "There are no conditions of release that will ensure your appearance at trial.". Therefore, sir, I’m setting your bond on each charge at no bond,” Judge Sweet declared. Singh attended the hearing virtually from St. Lucie County Jail, assisted by an interpreter. The 28-year-old truck driver faces three counts of vehicular homicide after allegedly making an illegal U-turn with his tractor-trailer on August 12 in Fort Pierce, colliding with a minivan and killing all three occupants.

Singh’s Family Defends Him In India, Singh's family in Tarn Taran, Punjab, came to his defense while mourning the accident. His brother Tejinder Singh said in an interview with ANI that the accident was a tragic error, not a deliberate crime. “We are sorry for the three deaths in the accident. He made a mistake, but it wasn’t intentional. He should be punished for the mistake, but not treated as if he deliberately committed murder,” he said. Locals in Tarn Taran also urged that Singh not be targeted with hate speech, insisting that he should be judged fairly under the US justice system.

The case has generated controversy in the US and worldwide. An online petition demanding Singh's release has garnered more than 1.6 million signatures. It contends that the crash was an unfortunate accident, and not a premeditated act. Supporters believe Singh should be held responsible, but not face overly harsh charges. In response, a counter-petition has surfaced, urging authorities to enforce strict punishment.

Immigration Controversy Deepens The case has also raised debate regarding US immigration policies. Florida authorities say Singh illegally entered the US via Mexico in 2018. He later received commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) in Washington and California even after failing initial English language and recognizing traffic sign tests. Homeland Security authorities have condemned California's licensing process, blaming the state for being lax. Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins tweeted that Singh "thought he could run," but was brought back to Florida from California to face justice.