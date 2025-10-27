Two US Navy aircraft, an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet and an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, crashed in separate incidents within half an hour on Sunday while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the South China Sea. Fortunately, all crew members were rescued safely, the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet confirmed in a statement.

According to CNN, the first incident occurred around 2:45 pm local time when the MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, went down during routine flight operations. The helicopter reportedly encountered difficulties before crashing into the sea. Prompt search-and-rescue operations recovered all three crew members, who were reported to be in stable condition.

Just 30 minutes later, at approximately 3:15 pm local time, an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet assigned to the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 also crashed while operating from the same carrier. Both pilots managed to eject safely and were recovered by naval rescue teams shortly afterward.

The US Navy has not disclosed the specific cause of either crash, and an investigation has been launched to determine whether mechanical failure, weather conditions, or operational errors were involved. "The safety of our personnel remains our top priority, and both incidents are under thorough review," the Navy said in a statement.

Crashes In Contested Region The dual crashes occurred in one of the world’s most contested maritime regions. The South China Sea, surrounded by several Southeast Asian nations, is claimed almost entirely by China, despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling rejecting Beijing’s sweeping claims. The US Navy regularly conducts “freedom of navigation” operations in the area to challenge China’s military buildup and assert international navigation rights.

Over the past two decades, China has built artificial islands equipped with runways, radar systems, and missile sites, expanding its military presence across the sea. These actions have heightened tensions with Washington and its allies, who view the region as crucial for global trade and strategic security.

The timing of the crashes coincides with President Donald Trump's diplomatic visit to Asia, where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for discussions centred on trade and regional stability.