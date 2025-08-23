Multiple postal services around Europe announced on Saturday that they are suspending the shipment of many packages to the United States amid a lack of clarity over new import duties. Postal services in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Italy said they will stop shipping most merchandise to the US effective immediately. France and Austria will follow on Monday, and the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

1. Why several postal services suspend shipment of packages to US Under a decree signed by President Donald Trump last month, international goods that were previously exempt from US tariffs, those valued under USD 800, will be subject to import duties from August 29. Letters, books, gifts and small parcels worth less than USD 100 will continue to be exempt. A trade framework agreed by the US and the European Union last month set a 15 per cent tariff on the vast majority of products shipped from the EU.

Many European postal services say they are pausing deliveries now because they cannot guarantee the goods will enter the US before August 29. They cite ambiguity about what kind of goods are covered by the new rules, and the lack of time to process their implications.

Starting Saturday, Deutsche Post and DHL Parcel Germany said they “will no longer be able to accept and transport parcels and postal items containing goods from business customers destined for the US.” Postnord, the Nordic logistics company, and Italy's postal service announced similar suspensions effective Saturday.

Starting Saturday, Deutsche Post and DHL Parcel Germany said they "will no longer be able to accept and transport parcels and postal items containing goods from business customers destined for the US." Postnord, the Nordic logistics company, and Italy's postal service announced similar suspensions effective Saturday.

"In the absence of different instructions from US authorities ... Poste Italiane will be forced, like other European postal operators, to temporarily suspend acceptance of all shipments containing goods destined for the United States, starting August 23. Mail shipments not containing merchandise will continue to be accepted," Poste Italiane said on Friday. Shipping by services such as DHL Express remains possible, it added.

2. How do postal services react to US action Bjorn Bergman, head of PostNord's Group Brand and Communication, said the pause was “unfortunate but necessary to ensure full compliance of the newly implemented rules.” In the Netherlands, PostNL spokesperson Wout Witteveen said the Trump administration is pressing ahead with the new duties despite US authorities lacking a system to collect them. He said that PostNL is working closely with its US counterparts to find a solution.

Austrian Post, Austria's leading logistics and postal service provider, stated that the last acceptance of commercial shipments to the US, including Puerto Rico, will take place Tuesday.

3 US did not give enough time: La Poste France's national postal service, La Poste, said the US did not provide full details or allow enough time for the French postal service to prepare for new customs procedures. “Despite discussions with US customs services, no time was provided to postal operators to re-organise and assure the necessary computer updates to conform to the new rules,” it said in a statement.