US Visa crackdown: The State Department is reviewing the records of more than 55 million foreigners who hold valid US visas for potential revocation or deportable violations of immigration rules. In a written answer to a question posed by news agency The Associated Press, the department said that all US visa holders are subject to “continuous vetting” with an eye toward any indication that they could be ineligible for the document. Should such information be found, the visa will be revoked and, if the visa holder is in the United States, he or she would be subject to deportation.

The department said it was looking for indicators of ineligibility, including visa overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organisation. “We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance, indicating a potential ineligibility,” the department said.

ALSO READ: US Suspends Worker Visas For Truckers After Indian-Origin Driver Causes Fatal Florida Crash Trump visa crackdown Since US President Donald Trump took office, his administration has focused on deporting migrants illegally in the United States as well as holders of student and visitor exchange visas. The State Department’s new language suggests that the continual vetting process, which officials acknowledge is time-consuming, is far more widespread and could mean even those approved to be in the US could abruptly see those permissions revoked.

There were 12.8 million green-card holders and 3.6 million people in the US on temporary visas last year, according to the Department of Homeland Security. ALSO READ: US Introduces Visa Bond Pilot Program: How New Rule Could Affect Indian Applicants Seeking Tourist, Business Visas Will Indians be affected by US visa crackdown? Around 5 million Indians are currently living in the US, and a majority of them are engaged in the technology sector. Since Trump came into power, he has started a major crackdown on migrants who are living illegally in the country. Trump had already ordered the deportation of over 400 Indians living illegally. However, this would not impact Indians who are living legally in the US