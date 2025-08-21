US has officially launched a pilot visa bond program aimed at ending visa overstays by temporary travellers. The program, which began on August 20, 2025, will run until August 5, 2026, and mandates some applicants for B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourist) visas to pay a refundable bond of between USD 5,000 and USD 15,000. The fee is determined during the visa interview and is refunded upon the departure of the traveller from the US on schedule.

The new program, as indicated by the US Department of State, targets specifically nations that have higher visa overstay rates. From such countries, applicants who are otherwise qualified to be issued a visa will be asked to fill a Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 and pay through Pay.gov prior to issuance of the visa. The bond is financial in nature, guaranteeing that the visitors will adhere to the conditions of their stay.

The move comes amid growing concerns in Washington about overstays, which have long posed challenges for immigration authorities. By imposing financial accountability, US officials hope to strengthen compliance and discourage abuse of the visa system. ALSO READ: Gen Z, Gen X, Or Gen Y: Which Generation Witnesses The Most Drastic Tech Boom? Experts Weigh In Who is Affected? For now, the pilot program covers only Malawian and Zambian nationals, both of which were identified in the Department of Homeland Security's FY 2023 Overstay Report. Both nations registered above-average cases of visitors overstaying in the US. The Department of State has, however, made it clear that the list is subject to modification, and additions will be made public with a 15-day advance notice.

For Indian nationals, the direct effect is minimal, as India is not included in the present list of susceptible nations. That is to say, the majority of Indians seeking a B-1 or B-2 visa will be exempted from posting a bond. Nevertheless, consular officials have leeway to determine risk on an individual basis. Candidates who are unable to prove strong connections to India, for example, employment, real property, or family obligations, are likely to undergo heightened scrutiny.