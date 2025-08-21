India did not receive funding of $21 m for voter turnout in India (FY 2014 to 2024) nor implemented any voter turnout-related activities, the US Embassy in New Delhi informed the Modi government. The details came out months after a major row erupted in India, after US President Donald Trump questioned the purpose of providing USD 21 million to India for “voter turnout”. “Why do we need to spend USD 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected…,” Trump had said.

Meanwhile, responding to a query in Rajya Sabha, the Indian government, said that the US Embassy in New Delhi informed there were no such funds were received by the Modi government between 2014 to 2024.

"On 2 July 2025, the US Embassy shared data that it said covered USAID funding in India from 2014 to 2024, including details of implementing partners, objectives, and key accomplishments of each activity undertaken. The Embassy also maintains that "USAID/lndia did not receive or provide funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India from fiscal years 2014 to 2024, nor has it implemented any voter turnout-related activities in India," the Indian government told the Rajya Sabha responding to a query by CPI (M) MP John Brittas.

Here's a timeline of voter turnout row in India

On February 16, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, listed items on which the “US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent” and the list included “USD 21M for voter turnout in India”. DOGE noted that all of the items have been cancelled. The list also included USD 29 million to “strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh”, USD 20 million for “fiscal federalism” and USD 19 million for “biodiversity conversation” in Nepal as well as USD 47 million for “improving learning outcomes in Asia”. ALSO READ: Donald Trump Questions USAID Funding For India's 'Voter Turnout': 'They Take Advantage Of Us Pretty Good’ The same statement was echoed by US President Trump , where he said,”…And USD 21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we giving USD 21 million to India? They got a lot of money there. One of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high.” USAID uproar in India This led to a massive uproar in New Delhi where the main Opposition party, Congress, demanded a thorough probe into the claims. On February 22, India said the revelations about USAID funding for certain activities in the country are “deeply troubling” and have led to concerns about foreign interference in its internal affairs. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said the information put out by Trump administration people is “concerning” and that the government is looking into it. Now, after six months, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that the US embassy in a letter to the Department of Eco­ nomic Affairs, conveyed that all seven Partnership Agreements signed with the Government of India would stand closed with effect from 15 August 2025. "On 29 July 2025, the US Embassy conveyed to MEA that it plans to bring all USAID opera­ tions to a close by 15 August 2025. On 11 August 2025, the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, in a letter to the Department of Eco­ nomic Affairs, conveyed that all seven Partnership Agreements signed with the Government of India would stand closed with effect from 15 August 2025," it added.

