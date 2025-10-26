- By Shivangi Sharma
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
As New York heads into one of its most high-stakes mayoral elections, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani has found himself at the centre of both praise and criticism following his emotional remarks about post-9/11 Islamophobia in the city. The comments, made just days before early voting begins, have reignited debates around faith, identity, and prejudice in American politics.
During a campaign event, Mamdani recalled how his aunt felt unsafe wearing a hijab in New York after the September 11 attacks. Fighting back tears, he described her fear of riding the subway and the “undercurrents of suspicion” that many Muslim residents faced in the years that followed.
“My aunt stopped taking the subway, not because she didn’t love the city, but because she feared its stares,” Mamdani said. “Her story reflects what too many of us have lived, the quiet discrimination that follows us in silence.”
“The dream of every Muslim is to be treated like any other New Yorker,” he said. “And yet, for too long, we have been told to ask for less, to be grateful for whatever little we receive. No more.”
Zohran through tears: “My aunt stopped taking the subway after 9/11 because she did not feel safe in her hijab.”— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2025
Yes, she was the real victim of 9/11
pic.twitter.com/aILr4JtVvF
ALSO READ: India’s Envoy Holds High-Level Talks In US, Focuses on Energy, Defence, And Indo-Pacific Cooperation Ahead Of Major Trade Deal
Political Rivals Stir The Debate
The 2025 New York mayoral race has turned increasingly heated. Mamdani’s main rivals include former governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams has chosen not to seek re-election.
Cuomo has largely stayed away from religion-related controversies, but Sliwa has repeatedly accused Mamdani of being sympathetic to “global jihad,” remarks that many observers have condemned as Islamophobic. Meanwhile, Adams recently courted criticism after saying, “New York can’t be Europe. You see what’s playing out in other countries because of Islamic extremism.”
JD Vance’s Response Draws Backlash
Following Mamdani’s remarks, US Vice President JD Vance drew fire for posting a sarcastic comment online. “According to Zohran Mamdani, the real victim of 9/11 was his aunt, who apparently got some dirty looks,” Vance wrote, prompting immediate backlash from civil rights advocates and Democratic leaders who accused him of trivialising Muslim experiences after 9/11.
According to Zohran the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks https://t.co/UGeKANSAH2— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 25, 2025
Mamdani responded, saying, “I will not change who I am or how I live for anyone,” he said. “For too long, I tried to hide my identity to make others comfortable. I will no longer look for myself in the shadows,I will find myself in the light.”
ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues Ultimatum To Afghanistan, Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Istanbul Peace Talks Collapse