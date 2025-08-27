The Uttar Pradesh Police will now directly attack the illegal earnings of criminals to weaken them financially. For this, along with the Gangster Act, Section 107 of the BharatiyaNagarik Sanhita (BNS) will also be used, under which property earned from crime will be attached and seized. DGP Rajeev Krishna has issued a letter with strict instructions to all Police Commissioners, SSPs and SPs in this regard.

According to the new orders, the police will take action against criminals' physical assets (like property and vehicles) as well as their intangible assets. The DGP has clarified that it's not just about the property in the criminal's name; any assets bought in the name of their relatives, friends, or close associates will also be considered earnings from crime. This means criminals can no longer hide money from theft, robbery or extortion by investing it in the names of others.

The scope of police action has also been widened. Previously, only land, houses, bank accounts, and vehicles were seized, but now money invested in the stock market, cryptocurrency and bonds has also been added to the list of assets that can be confiscated.

Here's how the process will work The investigating officer will first report to the SSP on how much property the accused had before the crime and how much it increased after. If the accused cannot show a legal source for their increased wealth, the police will get permission from the SSP and apply to the court for seizure. Along with this, the police will also compare the accused's declared income with their lifestyle—such as lavish homes, luxury cars and investments. If a big mismatch is found between their income and lifestyle, it will be considered illegal earnings, and the process of seizure will begin.