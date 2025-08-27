Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Chhavi Singh Chauhan explained that when mobile numbers are not kept updated, important messages like service alerts and legal notices do not reach vehicle owners and licence holders on time. All citizens are advised to link their Aadhaar-authenticated mobile number immediately.

The Transport Department is urging vehicle owners and driving licence (DL) holders to update their mobile numbers in the official Vahan (for vehicles) and Sarathi (for licences) databases. This appeal follows a directive issued by the Transport Commissioner.

Why You Should Update Your Number

Updating your contact information ensures you receive critical notifications and adds a layer of security.

Service Alerts: You will receive timely reminders for important renewals, such as your vehicle's tax, insurance, or pollution certificate.

Legal Notices: You will get immediate notifications for traffic challans (penalty notices), licence renewal reminders, and other legal communications.

Security and Convenience: Having the correct mobile number on file allows for quick contact in an emergency.

How to Update Your Mobile Number

You can update your number through any of the following methods:

Online: Visit the official Parivahan website (parivahan.gov.in) and select the "Update Mobile Number" option.

Common Service Centre (CSC): Visit your nearest CSC for assistance.

Transport Office: You can also get your number updated by visiting the local transport office in person.