The responsibility for surveying the new routes has been assigned to the Green Cell company. Kesari Nandini Chaudhary, the Managing Director of Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited, said that a report has been requested following a prompt survey. A final decision on operating e-buses on these routes will be taken upon receipt of the report.

Preparations are underway to operate e-buses on three new routes in the district, with one route connecting to the Hindon Airport Civil Terminal.

The Managing Director stated that public representatives had demanded the operation of e-buses for these routes.

Survey To Assess Passenger Potential

The survey of these routes will commence soon. It will be used to assess several key factors:

Whether there will be any issues on the routes where the buses are to be operated.

The potential for passenger numbers.

How many passengers currently travel these routes daily by auto-rickshaws and private buses.

Proposed Routes

These are the three routes proposed:

Wave City Sector-5 To Dilshad Garden

Via: RTO, Vivekanand Nagar, and Mohan Nagar.

Masuri To Dilshad Garden

Via: Dasna, Wave City, Bamheta, Diamond Flyover, Hapur Chungi, Old Bus Stand, Mohan Nagar.

Madhuban Bapudham To Hindon Airport Terminal

Via: Govindpuram, Police Lines, HapurChungi, Old Bus Stand, Mohan Nagar, Rajendra Nagar.

Existing Fleet Status

The city's Urban Development Department currently has 50 e-buses. However, it was noted that some of these buses are not operational due to faulty batteries. A letter has been written to the headquarters regarding this matter.