Four friends travelling from Meerut to Ambala to visit a temple had a narrow escape after their car, guided by Google Maps, plunged into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place under the Sarsawa police station limits when the youths, relying on Google Maps for directions, turned their Brezza onto a road near the Sirohi Palace that led straight into a pond, they said.

"All four managed to save themselves by escaping from the sinking car through the windows. They immediately informed the police on Dial-112," local SHO Vinod Kumar told PTI.

ALSO READ: Navi Mumbai: Following Route Shown In Navigation App, Woman Drives Car Into Ditch | Watch



Police rushed to the spot, checked on the health of the youths and arranged for the car to be pulled out with the help of a mechanic, the SHO said. The youths were later sent to their destination after their vehicle was examined.