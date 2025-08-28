The Municipal Commissioner, Gaurav Singh Sogarwal, is taking complaints about construction work very seriously. In a meeting with the construction department on Wednesday, he told all engineers to do their jobs properly and quickly. He gave a strong warning that there will be serious consequences for any financial corruption, poor quality work or delays.

He was particularly angry about the constant complaints against junior engineers and made it clear that people's problems should be solved on the spot and not have to be escalated to his office.

Municipal Commissioner, Gaurav Singh Sogarwal gave some key instructions -

Fix Bad Roads: He ordered his team to immediately prepare cost estimates for streets that are in bad shape and start repair work as soon as possible.

Blacklist Bad Contractors: Any contractor who is careless or compromises on quality will be blacklisted.

Prevent Flooding: To stop waterlogging in the city, he said that drains must be built with covering slabs and be properly leveled. A plan to connect the Raptinagar drain to the Chilua lake was also presented.

Plant More Trees: The junior engineers have been given a target to plant 10,000 saplings, and 2,500 have been planted so far. The commissioner insisted that these saplings must be protected with strong tree guards. He also ordered them to use the Miyawaki method (a technique for creating dense, small forests) for planting on road dividers.