Major action is now being prepared against the large-scale illegal constructions in the flood-prone areas along the embankments in Gorakhpur, which have continued despite an administrative ban on the sale and purchase of land. A joint team of the district administration and the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) could begin a demolition drive as early as Wednesday. The administration has ordered this strict action after the issue of these dangerous constructions, which put people's lives at risk, reached the state government.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena has ordered the GDA to identify all such illegal buildings and take action against them. Following this order, a GDA team surveyed the flood-prone areas on Tuesday and marked several illegal structures.

It's worth noting that about six months ago, the former DM, Krishna Karunesh, had banned the registration of land in 24 villages situated along the Maloni and Herbert embankments. A rule was also made that no construction could take place without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the GDA or the local village council. Because this is a flood-risk zone, the GDA does not approve any building plans for the area. Despite these restrictions, many structures like petrol pumps, clinics, shops, houses, and other commercial buildings have been illegally built in these areas under GDA's jurisdiction.