In preparation for the Chhath festival, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla inspected various ghats and the railway station in the city on Sunday. The MP reviewed the cleanliness, lighting, and security arrangements to ensure smooth facilities for devotees.

Shukla, during his visit, said that Chhath is a festival of faith for the masses, and therefore, all departments should carry out their responsibilities with full diligence. He stated that providing devotees with the opportunity to perform their worship in a clean and safe environment should be the administration's top priority.