In preparation for the Chhath festival, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla inspected various ghats and the railway station in the city on Sunday. The MP reviewed the cleanliness, lighting, and security arrangements to ensure smooth facilities for devotees.
Shukla, during his visit, said that Chhath is a festival of faith for the masses, and therefore, all departments should carry out their responsibilities with full diligence. He stated that providing devotees with the opportunity to perform their worship in a clean and safe environment should be the administration's top priority.
The MP praised the municipal corporation team and said that all departments should work together to ensure this festival of public faith is conducted with peace, reverence, and grandeur.
After touring the ghats, the MP inspected the passenger holding area and other facilities established for travellers at Gorakhpur Junction. He interacted with passengers and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the railway administration.
Chief Public Relations Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh provided the MP with detailed information about the public facilities. On this occasion, Station Director Ratan Deep Gupta, along with several other officials and employees, was present.