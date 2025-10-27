A shocking video from Oakville, Ontario, has gone viral after showing a man hurling racist slurs at an Indian employee inside a McDonald’s outlet. The footage, filmed on October 26 and widely shared on X, has reignited debate about rising hate incidents targeting Indian-origin residents in Canada.

The disturbing clip shows the man shouting, “Go back to your f***ing country, you st**g a***le Indian,” at a visibly shaken worker behind the counter. When a bystander began filming, confronting him over his hateful comments, the man turned aggressive and repeated the racist abuse, stepping toward the woman recording the altercation.

The video quickly spread online, drawing both outrage and concern. Many users condemned the behaviour as a blatant example of growing intolerance in parts of Canada. However, some social media users disturbingly defended the abuser, exposing deep divides over immigration and race. One user commented, "This kid's a teenager. You think he's abusing a fast-food worker because she's taking our jobs? How are you people this dumb?" Another sarcastically added, "You got the answer in his statement, 'Are you gonna work in there?' High-skilled 100 IQ Canadian: 'No!'"

Police Yet To Respond Despite the uproar, Halton Regional Police have not yet released a statement or confirmed whether an investigation has been launched. The silence has frustrated members of the South Asian community, who say the lack of prompt response reflects a systemic failure to address racial abuse.

Local advocacy groups have urged authorities to treat the incident as a hate crime and press charges against the aggressor. Several online petitions are now circulating, demanding that Donald’s Canada and local law enforcement take swift action. Pattern Of Rising Hate Crimes This is not an isolated case. Canada has seen a steady rise in racially motivated incidents, particularly targeting the Indian diaspora. In September, hateful graffiti reading “Indian rats” was found near a children’s park in Mississauga, prompting Peel Regional Police to launch a new centralised Hate Crime Unit. One of its first arrests was 29-year-old Freda Looker-Rilloraza, accused of spray-painting the slurs.

Earlier this month, Ontario lawmaker Hardeep Grewal also reported being subjected to racist taunts by two men who yelled, "Hey turban head, go home," and "You all should die."