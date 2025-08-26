Due to heavy rains in the mountains and plains, the water level of the Ganga has crossed the danger mark three weeks early this year. Seeing this formidable form of the river after about 12 years, people in the villages of the low-lying areas are concerned. The Ganga has been flowing above the Red Alert level for about three weeks. Due to a dam at Tigri, the river's water is causing rapid erosion towards Garhmukteshwar. Consequently, many villages are in the danger zone.

Ganga Nagar Basti is submerged in two to three feet of water, while the threat of erosion is increasing in several villages and hamlets along the Ganga, including ChakLathira and Kudaini ki Mandhaiya. Waterlogging has occurred in the wild areas of villages situated in the Ganga's catchment area in Garhmukteshwar, including NayagaonInayatpur, Gadawali, AlampurBhagwantpur, Bagadpur, Kudaini ki Mandhaiya, Rampur Niyamatpur, Shakarpur, Lathira, Ganga Nagar Tapu, Abdullahpur, ChakLathira, and Naya Bans.

The residents of Ganga Nagar Basti, located on bank of river near the pilgrimage town of Brijghat, along with the residents of Kudaini ki Mandhaiya, ChakLathira and Gadawali in Garh, are facing the most difficulties. Ganga Nagar Basti is once again submerged in two to three feet of water. Access routes are completely cut off. The only means of transportation left for the residents is a boat. Whether for medical reasons or to purchase essential goods, a boat is the only option for travel. People are living in danger amidst the floodwaters, in which aquatic and venomous creatures of the river are taking shelter.

Similarly, in villages like Chaklathira and Kudaini ki Mandhaiya located in the low-lying areas of the Ganga, river erosion has put the residents in great trouble. While thousands of acres of crops have been submerged and destroyed by river erosion and waterlogging, the rapidly advancing water towards the villages is creating panic among the residents. There is a looming threat that the houses, built with great difficulty, will be washed away by the Ganga's current or collapse due to waterlogging.

Villagers reported that the river is advancing towards the village by 10 to 20 meters every day. Consequently, residents now fear the destruction of their homes. Typically, every year during the monsoon season, two to three inches of Ganga's water would enter the village and then recede. However, this year, it has been more than three weeks, and the river is still flowing above the 199.00 Red Alert level. After about 12 years, the Ganga river has crossed the danger mark of 199.33 to reach a peak level of 199.57 centimeters.

As a result, waterlogging, erosion and crop destruction in the low-lying areas of the Ganga have created a major crisis for the local people. In more than a dozen villages, the systems for animal fodder, clean water, food, and sanitation have completely collapsed. The outbreak of viral and infectious diseases is increasing among the people.