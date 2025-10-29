Preparations for the historic Garh Ganga Mela in Hapur have gained momentum, with the arrival of police personnel from other districts picking up pace. The fair, set to begin on November 4, is witnessing rapid activity as traders, devotees, and officials set up camp along the Ganga riverbank, where a sprawling 15-mile forest stretch is gradually transforming into a metropolis of tents.

Officials estimate that over 35 lakh devotees are expected to attend the fair this year. To ensure security, around 5,000 police personnel from more than 20 districts, including Kanpur, Agra, and Meerut zones, will be deployed. So far, 1,500 police personnel have reported at the fair’s police lines, and the process of posting them at key points and temporary police stations has begun.

The District Panchayat Department is engaged in constructing and repairing temporary roads, installing street lights, hand pumps, and setting up VIP camps. Meanwhile, companies of the PAC, intelligence units, and an RAF contingent have already reached the fairground.

Mela In-Charge Inspector Neeraj Kumar confirmed that police personnel are arriving in batches and deployment has started in crucial areas. CO (City) Varun Mishra added that as more forces arrive, police will be stationed at watchtowers and temporary posts to strengthen security arrangements.