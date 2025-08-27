- By Akansha Pandey
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, accompanied by his family, met with Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. During the visit, he shared experiences from his space journey and paid his respects by offering flowers at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The Governor honored Group Captain Shukla with a shawl and books published by the Raj Bhavan, and in return, he presented her with a memento from his space mission.
Group Captain Shukla discussed various aspects of his mission, including his training, health protocols, and the scientific experiments conducted in space. He explained how these experiments could offer solutions to problems on Earth and also shared memories of interacting with children from space.
MoU Signing for Educational Partnership
A key highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow for the dissemination of scientific innovation.. This partnership aims to provide students, teachers, and underprivileged government schools with access to technical expertise, a modern curriculum, and state-of-the-art laboratories.
Under the agreement, AKTU will train selected students and teachers from CMS to become "master trainers." These master trainers will then mentor and impart skills to students in rural and other nearby schools, offering them in-depth, hands-on learning through this innovative educational model.
Present at the signing were AKTU Vice-Chancellor Prof JP Pandey, CMS Manager Prof Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, and Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor, Dr Sudhir Mahadeo Bobde, among other dignitaries.