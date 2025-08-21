A 65-year-old retired soldier, Satbir Gurjar, reached the Chief Minister’s Janata Darbar in Lucknow on Thursday after allegedly consuming poison. As soon as he arrived, he declared that he had ingested poison, causing immediate chaos at the venue. Police personnel present at the spot promptly rushed him to a nearby hospital. His condition is currently reported to be stable and improving. ALSO READ: 5 Students To Be Selected For Free Study In UK; UP Govt Announces New Scholarship Scheme On Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary During preliminary investigation, Satbir Gurjar informed the police that he is a resident of Sirauli, Loni, Ghaziabad, and a Kargil war veteran. He stated that he came to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a complaint against Ghaziabad MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar.

A complaint letter found in his hands describes the MLA’s alleged misconduct. In the letter, Satbir claims that MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar had organised a conspiratorial 'Kalash Yatra' in April, which he says was intended to destabilise the BJP government. Upon learning about this, Satbir says he exposed the alleged conspiracy through social media platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

According to Satbir, since exposing the event, he has faced continuous harassment and threats from the MLA, comparing the actions to those of known criminal-politicians Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari. He also alleged the existence of widespread corruption in the Loni assembly constituency, stating that crores of rupees are being collected daily under what he called the "Nandu Tax." He further claimed that part of these illegal funds is being distributed among high-level legal representatives.