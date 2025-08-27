- By Akansha Pandey
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
A horrific incident involving a woman has come to light at a power station located in a village in the Kila Parikshitgarh police station area. It is alleged that a security guard at the power station raped the woman at rifle point. During the assault, an accomplice of the guard filmed the entire incident and made the video go viral. After the crime, the accused fled the scene after threatening to kill her.
In her complaint to the police, the victim stated that she works as a cook with her mother and also delivers food to the village power station. On Monday evening, the security guard from the power station called and asked her to come and cook food. When she arrived there with her mother, the guard sent her mother to another office on some pretext.
The victim alleges that as soon as her mother left, the guard began to force himself on her. When the woman resisted, the accused pointed his rifle at her, threatened to kill her, and then raped her. Her mother rushed to the scene after hearing her screams, by which time the accused had already fled.
On Tuesday, the victim went to the SSP office to plead for justice. There, CO (Circle Officer) Cantt Navina Shukla, who was conducting a public hearing, recognised the seriousness of the matter and immediately directed the Station House Officer of Kila Parikshitgarh to investigate the case and take strict action.