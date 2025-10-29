Suicide On Video Call: In a shocking incident, a newly married man, Aas Mohammad Ansari, from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district ended his life during a video call with his wife in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 24-year-old man died by suicide in Saudi Arabia over a dispute with his married wife, who lives in Muzaffarnagar.

The Muzaffarnagar Police on Wednesday said they filed a case and started an investigation into the shocking incident. According to police, Ansari allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his residence in Riyadh on October 26 during a video call with his wife Saina, 21.

They had a heated argument with his wife during the call. Saina panicked after the incident and informed her relatives about it. They connected to other kin living in Saudi Arabia. After knowing about the suicide, Ansari's relatives rushed to his residence in Riyadh, where they found him dead.

Couple Married In April, 2023 The couple had married earlier this year on April 7 at Bhopa village, Muzaffarnagar. After the marriage, Ansari had travelled to Saudi Arabia around two-and-a-half months ago for work. Amjad Ali, a relative, said they were making efforts to bring the body back to Muzaffarnagar for burial. According to the family members, they have consulted the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and officials have sought some documents related to the deceased.

Indian officials in Riyadh have been informed, and necessary documentation is being arranged to repatriate the mortal remains, Ali added. However, the family members did not reveal what led to the fight between the wife and husband, which prompted the man to kill himself.

The Muzaffarnagar Police said they have filed a case and are probing the details of the matter, including the issue over which the couple had the argument. (With PTI inputs) Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out to one of these helpline numbers: 022-27546669 (Aasra, Mumbai), +91 44 2464 0050 (Sneha, Chennai), 011-23389090, (Sumaitri, Delhi), 040-66202000 (Roshni, Hyderabad) , +91 11 41198666 (Sangath Tele-Counselling), 1800-599-0019 (Kiran), +918422984528, +91 8422984529 and +91 8422984530 (Samaritans), +91 8448440632 (Manodarpan), 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (Tele-MANAS)